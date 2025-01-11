Investor Highlights: The Biggest Startup Funding Stories This Week (Jan 03–10) This week saw significant funding activity across diverse sectors, from digital healthcare to AI-driven physical security. Here are the standout funding deals that caught the spotlight:

Founders

Innovaccer (USD 275 Million)
Founded in 2014, Silicon Valley-based Innovaccer is revolutionising digital healthcare. Co-founded by Abhinav Shashank, Kanav Hasija, and Sandeep Gupta, the company specialises in streamlining healthcare operations through its Innovaccer Health Cloud. Its software suite improves patient experiences and reduces administrative burdens for providers.

Investors: B Capital Group, Banner Health, Danaher Ventures LLC, Generation Investment Management, Kaiser Permanente, M12

OYO (USD 65 Million)
OYO, a Gurugram-based hospitality giant founded by Ritesh Agarwal in 2012, is known for its expansive network of leased and franchised hotels, homes, and living spaces. Initially focused on budget hotels, OYO has grown into a multinational brand.

Investors: Redsprig Innovation Partners

Infinity Fincorp (USD 35 Million)
Mumbai-based Infinity Fincorp, established in 2016, serves micro-entrepreneurs like tea vendors, electricians, and small manufacturers with accessible loans. As an RBI-registered NBFC, the company is bridging the gap for underserved individuals.

Investors: Jungle Ventures, Archerman Capital, Magnifico

Botanic Healthcare (USD 30 Million)
Hyderabad's Botanic Healthcare, founded in 2013, manufactures botanical extracts including fruit powder extracts, natural colors, phytochemicals, and oleoresins. It caters to nutraceutical, cosmeceutical, and food sectors worldwide.

Investors: Stakeboat Capital, Abakkus Four2Eight Opportunities Fund, DS Group

Harsoria Healthcare (USD 20 Million)
Founded in 2002, Gurugram-based Harsoria Healthcare specialises in single-use medical devices, including vascular access tools, infusion systems, hemodialysis products, and respiratory care devices. It operates two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Gurugram and Baddi, Himachal Pradesh.

Investors: Tata Capital Healthcare Fund, Utpal Sheth, Ashish Kacholia, LNB Group

GrayQuest (USD 9.3 Million)
Mumbai-based GrayQuest, founded in 2017 by Rishab Mehta, offers a unified payments platform designed specifically for educational institutions. Its unified payments platform offers flexible monthly payment options for families.

Investors: IIFL Fintech Fund, Claypond Capital (Family Office of Ranjan Pai), Pravega Ventures

Vehant Technologies (USD 9 Million)
Noida-based Vehant Technologies, incubated at IIT Delhi in 2005 by Kapil Bardeja and Anoop G Prabhu, focuses on AI-driven physical security, traffic monitoring, and surveillance solutions, catering to government, railways, and aviation sectors.

Investors: True North's Private Credit Fund

These startups have collectively raised over USD 443.3 Million, paving the way for growth and innovation across sectors.

