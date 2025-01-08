Botanic Healthcare Secures INR 250 Cr in Equity Financing to Propel Global Expansion The company is also prioritising talent acquisition to scale its operations effectively. It plans to hire top professionals across research, production, quality assurance, and sales while strengthening its R&D pipeline to deliver innovative solutions.

Gaurav Soni, Founder and Director of Botanic Healthcare

Hyderabad-based Nutraceutical firm Botanic Healthcare has raised INR 250 crore (approximately USD 30 million) in equity financing led by Stakeboat Capital, with participation from Abakkus Four2Eight Opportunities Fund and DS Group, one of Stakeboat Capital's Limited Partners (LPs).

The funding will help Botanic Healthcare consolidate its group entities and bolster its position in the rapidly expanding global nutraceutical market, the company announced.

"With this funding, we will expand our product offerings, strengthen our global footprint, and invest in cutting-edge research to meet the evolving needs of our customers," said Gaurav Soni, Founder and Director of Botanic Healthcare.

The capital infusion will drive the company's ambitious growth plans, including entry into new markets and forming strategic partnerships. Botanic Healthcare aims to grow 5X in the next three years, focusing on enhancing its product portfolio and advancing its R&D through joint ventures and collaborations.

The company is also prioritising talent acquisition to scale its operations effectively. It plans to hire top professionals across research, production, quality assurance, and sales while strengthening its R&D pipeline to deliver innovative solutions.

Chandrasekar Kandasamy, Managing Partner at Stakeboat Capital, highlighted, "Their focus on innovation and clinically proven botanical extracts is poised to influence the future of health and wellness. This being their maiden PE funding round, we are thrilled to partner with Botanic Healthcare as they advance their mission of delivering exceptional quality and sustainable solutions globally."

Founded in 2013, Botanic Healthcare manufactures botanical extracts, including fruit powder extracts, natural colors, phytochemicals, and oleoresins. Catering to nutraceuticals, food and beverage, and cosmeceuticals, the company operates across India, the US, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, and the European Union, carving a strong niche in global markets.
