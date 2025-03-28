By distributing 1% equity to each employee, Deepak has taken a bold step — not just financially, but culturally.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In a heartwarming move that's winning praise across startup circles, Deepak Ravindran, founder of Bengaluru-based AI-powered commerce startup KiranaPro, decided to celebrate his birthday in a very special way — by giving back to the people building his vision.

On the morning of his birthday, Deepak surprised his team with an announcement on the company's internal Slack channel. His message, simple yet powerful, read:

"Distribute 1 percent each to all our employees as a gift from my end."

The message, addressed to his senior leadership team, came as an unexpected gift that left employees both shocked and inspired.

KiranaPro, an ONDC-integrated early-stage startup, has been working on transforming traditional retail using AI to streamline commerce for small neighborhood stores. Though still in its early days, the company has built a strong, close-knit team that believes in the startup's mission.

By distributing 1% equity to each employee, Deepak has taken a bold step — not just financially, but culturally. In a time when many employees feel distant from the rewards of startup growth, this gesture signals a founder truly invested in his team's future.

Deepak Ravindran, Co-founder and CEO, KiranaPro, quoted "The best way to build a lasting company is to ensure that those who contribute to its success have a stake in its future. At KiranaPro, every employee is a stakeholder in our mission to transform local commerce; our journey is collective, and so are the rewards."

Sources close to the company say the equity isn't performance-based or reserved for senior roles — it's for everyone, equally. It's a rare gesture in the Indian startup ecosystem and reflects Deepak's belief that every team member plays a part in building something meaningful.

The story is already circulating in entrepreneurial circles as an example of founder-led generosity and long-term vision.

For KiranaPro, this act could be a defining moment — one that turns employees into true partners in growth.