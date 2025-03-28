KiranaPro Founder Gifts 1% Equity to Each Employee on His Birthday By distributing 1% equity to each employee, Deepak has taken a bold step — not just financially, but culturally.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Deepak Ravindran, Co-founder and CEO, KiranaPro

In a heartwarming move that's winning praise across startup circles, Deepak Ravindran, founder of Bengaluru-based AI-powered commerce startup KiranaPro, decided to celebrate his birthday in a very special way — by giving back to the people building his vision.

On the morning of his birthday, Deepak surprised his team with an announcement on the company's internal Slack channel. His message, simple yet powerful, read:

"Distribute 1 percent each to all our employees as a gift from my end."

The message, addressed to his senior leadership team, came as an unexpected gift that left employees both shocked and inspired.

KiranaPro, an ONDC-integrated early-stage startup, has been working on transforming traditional retail using AI to streamline commerce for small neighborhood stores. Though still in its early days, the company has built a strong, close-knit team that believes in the startup's mission.

By distributing 1% equity to each employee, Deepak has taken a bold step — not just financially, but culturally. In a time when many employees feel distant from the rewards of startup growth, this gesture signals a founder truly invested in his team's future.

Deepak Ravindran, Co-founder and CEO, KiranaPro, quoted "The best way to build a lasting company is to ensure that those who contribute to its success have a stake in its future. At KiranaPro, every employee is a stakeholder in our mission to transform local commerce; our journey is collective, and so are the rewards."

Sources close to the company say the equity isn't performance-based or reserved for senior roles — it's for everyone, equally. It's a rare gesture in the Indian startup ecosystem and reflects Deepak's belief that every team member plays a part in building something meaningful.

The story is already circulating in entrepreneurial circles as an example of founder-led generosity and long-term vision.

For KiranaPro, this act could be a defining moment — one that turns employees into true partners in growth.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Smallcase Raises USD 50 Mn in Series D Led by Elev8 to Expand Investment Offerings

This marks Elev8's third investment, following its earlier backing of IDfy and Astrotalk.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Pentathlon Ventures Leads USD 2 Mn Funding in OneStack to Modernise Cooperative Banking

With this new funding, OneStack plans to expand into South and East India, targeting an additional 200 banks to achieve a pan-India market share of 20%.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Leadership

If You Talk Like a Leader, You'll Win Like a Leader — How to Communicate with Clarity and Confidence

Mastering communication isn't just about talking — it's about connecting, inspiring action and building trust to drive real, lasting change in leadership and innovation.

By Rogers Healy
News and Trends

Agritech Startup Grow Indigo Secures USD 10 Mn from BII to Scale Carbon Farming Initiatives

The funding will accelerate the expansion of Grow Indigo's regenerative agriculture programs across India, promoting sustainability and improved farmer livelihoods.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business Ideas

91 Service Business Ideas to Start Today

Get started in this growing industry, with options that range from IT consulting to childcare.

By Guen Sublette