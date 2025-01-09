The company is on track to grow its AUM to INR 1,300+ crore by March 2025, driven by a mission to bridge the vast credit gap within India's MSME sector.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Infinity Fincorp Solutions, a RBI-registered non-banking financial company (NBFC), has raised raised USD 35 million in a funding round led by Jungle Ventures, with participation from Archerman Capital and Magnifico.

This strategic investment boosts Infinity's net worth to INR 530 crore, solidifying its position as a prominent player in the MSME lending space.

With a clear focus on providing financial access to underserved MSMEs across India, Infinity claims to have hit a significant milestone, surpassing INR 1,000 crore in Assets Under Management (AUM) as of November 2024, reflecting a 33% growth since March 2024. The company is on track to grow its AUM to INR 1,300+ crore by March 2025, driven by a mission to bridge the vast credit gap within India's MSME sector.

For FY2024, Infinity reported a profit of INR 26 crore and is forecasting a remarkable increase to INR 47 crore for FY2025.

Shrikant Ravalkar, Founder, MD and CEO of Infinity, stated, "We are extremely grateful to all our investors who are supporting us in our mission to serve the vastly underserved MSME sector. This fundraise, along with the recent RBI approval for our change in shareholding, significantly strengthens our capital position."

The capital raise has also enabled Infinity to cross the INR 1,000 crore AUM threshold. Ravalkar further added, "Our employees and partners have played a crucial role in this achievement. With a credit gap of INR 78 lakh crore in the MSME sector, we are determined to deepen our footprint and provide credit to MSMEs across the country."

Jungle Ventures' Partner, Arpit Beri, added, "Infinity's exceptional execution and high-quality portfolio stand out in the MSME-secured lending space. Despite broader market challenges, they continue to lead the way in delivering value."

Infinity's commitment to MSME lending is backed by its robust network of 120 branches across eight states and a data-driven, customer-centric approach. In the last 12 months, the company claims that it has disbursed INR 562 crore, serving micro-entrepreneurs like tea shop owners, vegetable vendors, electricians, and small manufacturers—individuals who are often excluded from traditional financial institutions.

Infinity Fincorp was founded in November 2016 and specialises in property loans for the MSME segment. With a workforce of approximately 950 employees and 28,000 live loan accounts, Infinity is poised for further growth, contributing significantly to India's economic engine.