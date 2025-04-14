The brand offers a wide range of sustainable travel products including backpacks, trolley bags, duffles, and shoulder bags, all crafted using recycled materials and sustainable manufacturing processes.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah has made an equity investment in new-age luggage brand uppercase, deepening his long-standing association with the brand.

The funds from this strategic partnership will be used to co-create a unique product line that blends Bumrah's style with uppercase's focus on sustainability, as well as to support the brand's aggressive retail expansion and product innovation initiatives.

Bumrah, who has been the face of uppercase for the past three years, is now taking on a larger role as an investor and collaborator. Sharing his motivation, Bumrah said, "I have always admired uppercase's ethos of creating environmentally friendly bags from recycled materials — a mission that strongly resonates with both my wife and me. By choosing to invest in uppercase, I feel proud to be part of a movement that aligns with my values and aspirations for a more sustainable planet."

uppercase was founded in 2021 by Sudip Ghose, Uday Sodhi, Arnob Mondal, Dheeraj Goyal, and Nidhi Rajora — a team of passionate travel enthusiasts with a vision to transform the travel gear industry through environmentally responsible practices.

The brand offers a wide range of sustainable travel products including backpacks, trolley bags, duffles, and shoulder bags, all crafted using recycled materials and sustainable manufacturing processes.

Sudip Ghose, Managing Director and Founder of uppercase, welcomed Bumrah's investment with optimism: "We are thrilled to have Jasprit not just as the face of uppercase, but now as an integral part of our family. His commitment, resilience, and innovative mindset truly reflect the core values of our brand. With Jasprit by our side, we are excited to shape a new chapter — one that blends purpose, performance, and innovation in the world of travel."

With recent backing of USD 9 million in a Series B round led by global venture capital firm Accel, uppercase is poised to scale significantly.

It currently operates 1,600 points of sale across India and plans to expand to 4,000, targeting a significant slice of India's INR 10,000 crore backpack market. With Bumrah's partnership and its sustainability-first mission, uppercase is gearing up to become a leading force in eco-conscious travel gear.