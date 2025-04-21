Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

With growing uncertainty spanning politics and financial markets, a business owner's initial reaction may be to hunker down and wait it out. But successful entrepreneurs always see opportunities when things look difficult.

As a business owner, you may assume that you don't have the time or resources to make bold moves. The good news is, there are numerous ways you can save time and money while accomplishing the one thing you've always dreamed about.

Now might be the best time for your business to think more creatively and set yourself up for growth and stability amid uncertainty. Here are three clever ways entrepreneurs can push the envelope and grow their business in 2025, no matter the circumstances.

1. Unlock fast access to capital

What's your idea for doing something big in 2025? Does it involve hiring staff? Developing a new product? Updating old equipment? Acquiring additional space to accommodate expanding operations?

No matter the plan, what's always needed to execute it is cash. But unless you're sitting on a stockpile of money, getting access to a large sum can be a tedious process. Landing a traditional bank loan or securing a government grant requires a ton of paperwork and patience, not to mention waiting weeks or months for an answer. Meanwhile, other options such as venture funding often aren't a great fit for most small- and medium-size businesses (SMBs).

That's when working with a direct lender can make all the difference—no brokers or red tape to worry about. Examples of SMB-friendly direct lenders include Fora Financial, North Mill Equipment Finance, and Bluevine.

Fora Financial, for instance, says its process is lightning fast with approval in as little as four hours and funding within 24 hours. Fora Financial isn't a small niche institution either—it has distributed $4 billion to more than 55,000 SMBs across hundreds of industries.

Perhaps best of all, Fora Financial has no application fee and it offers highly flexible terms. Individual businesses can borrow up to $1.5 million in capital without usage restrictions. Whether you need money for an ambitious project or as bridge financing between rounds of investment, what you do with the money is up to you. Fora Financial Capital Specialists can also provide one-on-one advice to help clients achieve their goals and make the best decisions for their businesses.

2. Tap the mentorship power of a business incubator

As all successful business owners are smart and capable, they soon learn they can't do it all, alone. Sometimes, when expanding into a new market or developing new products, entrepreneurs need to turn to the experts to learn new skills and strategies.

Incubators can be an unexpected source of ideas through mentorship, access to a community of like-minded owners, and resources like marketing services and training.

You've likely heard of big-name incubators such as Techstars, Y Combinator, and 500 Global. If one of these isn't right for your business, check your local Chamber of Commerce to find out if there are any in your city or town. Many local communities have their own incubators—many that specialize in specific types of businesses—that connect entrepreneurs with mentors and other types of experts.

3. Learn how AI can help you work faster and smarter

When you hear the words "artificial intelligence for business," the first thing that probably comes to mind is automation. It's true that AI tools from companies like Microsoft and Zapier can be useful for automating repetitive tasks and streamlining workflows. Increased productivity and efficiency are great, but AI can be used for so much more.

AI can be leveraged to by creators to push the boundaries of their work. It can used to speed up your day by summarizing meetings or developing draft communications. Generative and now agentic AI tools can make decisions and take autonomous actions to help improve everything from cybersecurity to healthcare to customer relations. And many of these tools are widely affordably and used by companies large and small.

Whether it's getting access to capital fast, tapping into the collective expertise of an incubator, or putting smart technology to work for you, this can be the year your business goes from aspiration to action.