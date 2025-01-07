The Noida-based company intends to utilise 75% of the funds to intensify research and development (R&D) efforts, enhancing its offerings in aviation security, smart cities, and enterprise analytics.

AI-driven security and surveillance solutions provider Vehant Technologies has announced the raising of USD 9 million (approximately INR 77 crore) in a funding round through non-convertible debentures from True North's Private Credit Fund.

"This fundraise from True North will help us develop and launch more cutting-edge products in the areas of aviation security, smart and safe cities, and enterprise analytics solutions. It will also support our geographical expansion into the Middle East and Europe," said Kapil Bardeja, CEO and co-founder of Vehant Technologies.

The remaining 25% of the capital will be directed toward exports to key international markets, primarily in the Middle East and Europe. This strategic investment is expected to propel the company's revenue to INR 350 crore by FY26, while also setting the stage for an initial public offering (IPO) within the next 12 to 18 months.

Vehant Technologies, incubated in 2005 at the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, by Kapil Bardeja and Anoop G Prabhu, launched its first commercial product, a vehicle scanning system, in 2008. Over the years, it has expanded its portfolio to include AI-based solutions for physical security, surveillance, and traffic monitoring, catering to government, railways, and aviation sectors.

In 2024, the company secured INR 90 crore worth of contracts from the Airport Authority of India and has worked with notable clients like the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Central Police Organisation, and Karnataka Police. Its dual-view luggage screening machines, designed under the Make-in-India initiative, have been deployed at several airports across the country.

Vehant operates two manufacturing units in Greater Noida and Himachal Pradesh and plans to hire over 75 R&D specialists, increasing its workforce to over 500 employees.

"This investment aligns with True North Credit Fund's philosophy of backing well-governed businesses with leadership in their sectors. We believe Vehant is poised to benefit significantly from the government's Make-in-India initiative," said Kapil Singhal, Managing Partner, Private Credit at True North.

Financial advisory for the funding round was provided by Safire Capital, while legal counsel was handled by Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.