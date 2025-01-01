Innovist

By Minakshi Sangwan
Innovist Raises INR 136 Cr from ICICI Venture to Fuel Innovation and Expansion

This latest fundraise follows Innovist's INR 58 crore Series A round in November 2023, bringing its total capital raised to over USD 26 million to date.

Sauce.vc Announces the Launch of its 3rd Fund, Targeting INR 250 Cr

The New Delhi-based investment firm aims to back 15–16 consumer brands in their early stages.

Innovist Raises $3.5 Million In Pre-Series A Funding

The company will use the fund to bolster its R&D capabilities, marketing, hiring and distribution channels