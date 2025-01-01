Innovist
News and Trends
Investor Confidence Soars: This Week's Key Startup Funding Highlights (April 5–April 11)
Diverse Sectors See Fresh Capital Inflows
News and Trends
Innovist Raises INR 136 Cr from ICICI Venture to Fuel Innovation and Expansion
This latest fundraise follows Innovist's INR 58 crore Series A round in November 2023, bringing its total capital raised to over USD 26 million to date.
News and Trends
Sauce.vc Announces the Launch of its 3rd Fund, Targeting INR 250 Cr
The New Delhi-based investment firm aims to back 15–16 consumer brands in their early stages.
News and Trends
Innovist Raises $3.5 Million In Pre-Series A Funding
The company will use the fund to bolster its R&D capabilities, marketing, hiring and distribution channels