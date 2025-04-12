Investor Confidence Soars: This Week's Key Startup Funding Highlights (April 5–April 11) Diverse Sectors See Fresh Capital Inflows

By Minakshi Sangwan

India's startup ecosystem continued to witness steady investor confidence this past week, with funding activity spanning sectors like fintech, wearables, enterprise tech, personal care, social entertainment, and global trade enablement. From global SaaS platforms to homegrown consumer brands, startups across domains secured growth capital. Here's a look at the most notable deals between April 5 and April 11.

Tessell: Powering the Future of Cloud Databases

Founded in 2021 by Bakul Banthia, Bala Kuchibhotla, and Kamal Khanuja, Tessell is a California and Bengaluru-based DBaaS (Database-as-a-Service) platform. Tessell's high-performance infrastructure and automated cloud database deployments simplify data management, making it easier for developers and enterprises to scale. With built-in security and cross-region replication, it's designed for mission-critical workloads across industries.

  • Funding Amount: USD 60 Million
    Investors: WestBridge Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners, B37 Ventures, Rocketship.vc

Easebuzz: Simplifying Digital Payments for Indian Businesses

Easebuzz was founded in 2014 by Rohit Prasad and Vikram Kumar in Pune. The company provides a suite of payment solutions including a payment gateway, subscription billing, payment links, and fee collection systems. Easebuzz empowers businesses with robust tools for managing transactions, payouts, and utility payments—all through a unified interface tailored for Indian SMEs.

  • Funding Amount: USD 30 Million
    Investors: Bessemer Venture Partners, 8i Ventures, Varanium Capital

Noise: A Homegrown Leader in Smart Wearables

Co-founded by Gaurav Khatri and Amit Khatri in 2014, Gurugram-based Noise has carved a niche in the smart wearables market. The company offers a wide range of budget-friendly smartwatches, wireless earbuds, and lifestyle gadgets. Noise combines innovation with affordability, selling through both its website and major online platforms, and has become one of India's top smartwatch brands.

Innovist: Disrupting Personal Care with Science-Backed Brands

Innovist, founded in 2018 by Rohit Chawla, Sifat Khurana, and Vimal Bhola, is a Gurugram-based house of personal care and beauty brands. Focused on haircare and skincare, Innovist offers scientifically formulated products that address Indian consumer needs. The company operates through a direct-to-consumer model, enabling deeper customer engagement and agile product innovation.

  • Funding Amount: USD 16 Million
    Investors: ICICI Venture, Mirabilis Investment Trust, Niveshaay Investment, Sauce VC

Eloelo: Merging Social Entertainment with Gamification

Bengaluru-based Eloelo was launched in August 2020 by Saurabh Pandey and Akshay Dubey. This live social entertainment platform enables creators to host interactive sessions in Indian languages using live video and audio formats. Eloelo combines entertainment with community-driven gamification, helping creators grow and monetise their audience in innovative ways.

  • Funding Amount: USD 13.5 Million
    Investors: Play Ventures, Kalaari Capital, MIXI Investments, Gameskraft Technologies, Griffin Gaming Partners, Waterbridge Ventures, Courtside Ventures, Rocket Capital

Xindus: Bridging India's SMEs with the Global Market

Founded in 2022 by Saurabh Goyal, Madan Mohan, Jaikaar Singh, and Saptarshi Datta, Xindus is a Gurugram-based startup helping Indian SMEs with cross-border trade. Its digital platform, XindusOne, offers services such as order fulfillment, international shipping, trade compliance, and global financial management—simplifying international commerce for small businesses.

  • Funding Amount: USD 10 Million
    Investors: 3one4 Capital, Orios Venture Partners, Shastra VC, Caret Capital

PARÉ Innovations: Redefining Interior Design Materials

Thane-based PARÉ Innovations was founded in 2020 by Bipin Parmar and Parth Parmar. The company specialises in high-quality, maintenance-free ceiling and wall panels that mimic real wood. With proprietary EASY+ Technology for easy installation and durable design, PARÉ brings global innovation to Indian interiors, targeting residential and commercial spaces alike.

From smart payments to smart living, this week's funding surge underscores the resilience and adaptability of India's startup scene. Whether enabling digital trade, data infrastructure, or daily wellness, these startups are shaping the future, one innovation at a time.

Minakshi Sangwan

Junior Writer

