Tessell, a pioneering multi-cloud database-as-a-service (DBaaS) provider, has secured USD 60 million in a Series B funding round led by WestBridge Capital. The round also saw continued participation from Lightspeed Venture Partners and new investments from B37 Ventures and Rocketship.vc, bringing Tessell's total funding to USD 94 million.

The capital will be used to accelerate Tessell's global go-to-market strategy and enhance R&D efforts focused on building AI-powered capabilities that simplify, optimise, and scale enterprise data management across cloud ecosystems.

"Enterprises today struggle with siloed data and rigid database solutions that lack performance, resilience, governance, and flexibility," said Bala Kuchibhotla, Co-founder and CEO of Tessell. "This funding enables us to scale faster and continue pioneering a seamless, secure, high-performant AI-driven platform supporting both operational and analytical workloads."

Founded in 2021 by Bakul Banthia and Kamal Khanuja, Tessell was built to modernize how businesses manage data in the cloud. As organisations increasingly shift toward digital transformation, Tessell's platform addresses the complexities of cloud-native database management with an AI-first approach.

Tessell offers a robust DBaaS solution with key offerings that include:

  • A modern cloud database platform optimised for AI applications, including vector support and conversational query capabilities.
  • High-performance, scalable databases compatible with PostgreSQL and MySQL, powered by patented technology that eliminates the need for provisioned IOPS.
  • A unified control plane for managing databases across multiple cloud providers.
  • Full-spectrum support for operational and analytical data via integrations with data lakes and warehouses.
  • Zero RPO/RTO disaster recovery and enterprise-grade security with custom policy controls.
  • A "Lift & Shine" approach that helps enterprises significantly reduce total cost of ownership (TCO).

"Tessell is solving one of the most pressing challenges today in enterprise cloud adoption: data fragmentation and inefficiency," said Rishit Desai, Partner at WestBridge Capital. "Their platform delivers performance, flexibility, and automation to AI-powered database management, unlocking immense value for enterprises."

With this funding, Tessell will also expand its AI-driven Conversational Data Management (CoDaM) tools—enabling intuitive, dialogue-based interfaces for managing complex data environments.

"We're just getting started," added Kuchibhotla. "We are redefining the future of data management by making it conversational, affordable, and prescriptive. With AI at our core, we are transforming how enterprises interact with their data."
