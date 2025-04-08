Easebuzz has seen strong financial performance, with Gross Transaction Value (GTV) crossing USD 30 billion in FY25. Revenue for the fiscal year grew to INR 650 crore, more than doubling from INR 294 crore in FY24

Entrepreneur India

Payments and fintech platform Easebuzz has raised USD 30 million in its Series A funding round, comprising a mix of primary and secondary investments. The round was led by Bessemer Venture Partners, with participation from existing investors 8i Ventures and Varanium Capital.

The funding is set to fuel Easebuzz's efforts to deepen its vertical SaaS offerings, expand its product capabilities in online payment aggregation, and enter the offline payments space with POS and UPI QR-based Soundbox solutions.

Founded to enable end-to-end digitisation of payments for Indian businesses, Easebuzz has built a profitable, high-growth technology platform. The company has also received final authorisation from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as a payment aggregator and is applying for a cross-border license to serve international markets.

"In our journey to become the verticalised operating system for India's digital economy, we are delighted to welcome Bessemer Venture Partners for our Series A funding round, along with continued support from our existing investors 8i Ventures and Varanium Capital," said Rohit Prasad, Founder and CEO of Easebuzz. "This impetus will help accelerate our mission to build an ecosystem of technology products that enable rapid digitisation of payments and financial operations for businesses across India."

Easebuzz has seen strong financial performance, with Gross Transaction Value (GTV) crossing USD 30 billion in FY25. Revenue for the fiscal year grew to INR 650 crore, more than doubling from INR 294 crore in FY24, while the company continued to maintain profitability. Its platform currently supports over 200,000 businesses across sectors including education, real estate, BFSI, government, and e-commerce.

"Easebuzz has built a category-defining platform at the intersection of payments and vertical SaaS," said Vishal Gupta, Partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. "They are a company that is growing rapidly, innovating with speed, and doing so profitably from day one. We look forward to supporting Rohit and the team in their journey to drive the digital transformation of Indian businesses."

Aparajit Bhandarkar, Partner at Varanium Capital Advisors, added, "We have backed Rohit and Amit for their exceptional ability to build a business from 0 to 1 with frugality, regulatory discipline, and a clear path to profitability. Easebuzz's journey has been remarkable—growing from USD 300 million in annual GTV to now processing more than USD 30 billion."