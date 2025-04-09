PARÉ Innovations Raises USD 8.5 Mn from Advenza Global The capital will be used to drive aggressive expansion in domestic and international markets, as the company aims for an INR 1,000 crore turnover in the next four years.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Bipin Parmar, Managing Director of PARÉ Innovations|LinkedIn

Mumbai-based premium ceiling, wall, and facade panel manufacturer, PARÉ Innovations, has raised USD 8.5 million (INR 72.9 crore) in its first funding round from Advenza Global Limited, reaching a post-money valuation of INR 540 crore. The capital will be used to drive aggressive expansion in domestic and international markets, as the company aims for an INR 1,000 crore turnover in the next four years.

"This funding marks a significant step towards realising our vision of making PARÉ a global leader in the interior products space," said Bipin Parmar, Managing Director of PARÉ Innovations. "We're excited to accelerate our growth and expansion plans, and look forward to creating exceptional spaces."

Founded in 2020 by Bipin Parmar and his son, Parth Parmar, PARÉ Innovations has quickly emerged as a prominent player in the building materials sector. The company specialises in durable, waterproof, maintenance-free ceiling, wall, and facade panels that offer a real wood feel and customisable designs—serving applications in homes, offices, and commercial establishments.

Currently present in 13 countries, PARÉ is now targeting expansion to over 50 global markets. Domestically, the company is focusing on deepening its reach in India's B and C-class cities, tapping into the country's booming real estate and interior décor demand.

With a keen eye on innovation, quality, and craftsmanship, PARÉ is also exploring strategic growth options, including a potential IPO, to further accelerate its upward trajectory. Backed by over three decades of promoter experience, the company claims to have completed numerous world-class projects globally.

By blending Indian manufacturing excellence with global design trends, PARÉ Innovations continues to redefine interior solutions, setting new benchmarks in both aesthetics and performance.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

