Gurugram-based cross-border logistics startup Xindus has raised USD 10 million in a Series A round led by 3one4 Capital, with participation from Orios Venture Partners, along with existing investors Shastra VC and Caret Capital.

The fresh funds will fuel the startup's aggressive global expansion plans—scaling from 1,000 to 10,000 customers in the next 12–18 months and aiming to drive USD 200 million in gross merchandise value (GMV).

The capital infusion will also help Xindus deepen its presence in India and the US, while accelerating entry into strategic markets like the UK, Canada, Australia, Europe, and the Middle East.

"This funding is a key step in building the infrastructure Indian SMEs need to scale globally," said Saurabh Goyal, Founder and CEO of Xindus. "Trade regulations are complex and constantly changing—most businesses lose momentum trying to keep up. Xindus is solving that. We're focused on delivering fast, compliant growth at scale, so businesses can focus on what matters: selling and expanding across borders."

Founded in 2022 by Saurabh Goyal (CEO), Madan Mohan (CTO), Jaikaar Singh (EVP), and Saptarshi Datta (EVP), Xindus offers a full-stack platform designed to reduce the complexity and cost of global trade by 20%. Its services include marketplace integration, international fulfillment, global returns, compliance management, and embedded payment solutions, making it a comprehensive partner for Indian exporters.

Its flagship solution, XindusOne, equips Indian SMEs with the tools to navigate global logistics, compliance, and payments seamlessly, helping them tap into international demand without being overwhelmed by regulatory barriers or fragmented operations.

Backed by over 200 marketplace integrations and a 98.4% on-time delivery record, Xindus has already enabled 500,000+ global shipments and helped 1,000+ Indian SMEs scale beyond borders efficiently.

Orios Venture Partners said, "As India progresses from a USD 400 billion export economy to surpassing USD 1 trillion, Xindus is poised to be a key enabler of this transformation—empowering Indian SMEs to compete and win globally. Its tech-driven, full-stack approach levels the playing field for businesses, much like Amazon, Alibaba, and Shein."

With a strong foundation and bold ambitions, Xindus is on a mission to become the go-to platform for global-ready Indian exporters.