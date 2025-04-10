Cross-Border Logistics Startup Xindus Raises USD 10 Mn in Series A Led by 3one4 Capital The fresh funds will fuel the startup's aggressive global expansion plans—scaling from 1,000 to 10,000 customers in the next 12–18 months and aiming to drive USD 200 million in gross merchandise value (GMV).

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Saurabh Goyal, Founder and CEO of Xindus

Gurugram-based cross-border logistics startup Xindus has raised USD 10 million in a Series A round led by 3one4 Capital, with participation from Orios Venture Partners, along with existing investors Shastra VC and Caret Capital.

The fresh funds will fuel the startup's aggressive global expansion plans—scaling from 1,000 to 10,000 customers in the next 12–18 months and aiming to drive USD 200 million in gross merchandise value (GMV).

The capital infusion will also help Xindus deepen its presence in India and the US, while accelerating entry into strategic markets like the UK, Canada, Australia, Europe, and the Middle East.

"This funding is a key step in building the infrastructure Indian SMEs need to scale globally," said Saurabh Goyal, Founder and CEO of Xindus. "Trade regulations are complex and constantly changing—most businesses lose momentum trying to keep up. Xindus is solving that. We're focused on delivering fast, compliant growth at scale, so businesses can focus on what matters: selling and expanding across borders."

Founded in 2022 by Saurabh Goyal (CEO), Madan Mohan (CTO), Jaikaar Singh (EVP), and Saptarshi Datta (EVP), Xindus offers a full-stack platform designed to reduce the complexity and cost of global trade by 20%. Its services include marketplace integration, international fulfillment, global returns, compliance management, and embedded payment solutions, making it a comprehensive partner for Indian exporters.

Its flagship solution, XindusOne, equips Indian SMEs with the tools to navigate global logistics, compliance, and payments seamlessly, helping them tap into international demand without being overwhelmed by regulatory barriers or fragmented operations.

Backed by over 200 marketplace integrations and a 98.4% on-time delivery record, Xindus has already enabled 500,000+ global shipments and helped 1,000+ Indian SMEs scale beyond borders efficiently.

Orios Venture Partners said, "As India progresses from a USD 400 billion export economy to surpassing USD 1 trillion, Xindus is poised to be a key enabler of this transformation—empowering Indian SMEs to compete and win globally. Its tech-driven, full-stack approach levels the playing field for businesses, much like Amazon, Alibaba, and Shein."

With a strong foundation and bold ambitions, Xindus is on a mission to become the go-to platform for global-ready Indian exporters.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Recur Club Announces Credit Offerings for Startups Beyond Series A and SMEs

In FY 24–25, the platform also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

By Paromita Gupta
Growing a Business

CEO of 8-Figure Company Says You Don't Need to Be an Expert for Your Business to Thrive — You Just Need This Mindset

In today's fast-changing business landscape, knowing a little about a lot ensures your success.

By Pedro Sostre
Growing a Business

I Employ 75 People Across 10 Countries — Here Are the 3 Skills That Helped Me Build My Global Team

Knowing how to collaborate with people around the world requires a few important skills in order to help foster and grow global connections for a business.

By Dr. Christina Rahm
Business Ideas

91 Service Business Ideas to Start Today

Get started in this growing industry, with options that range from IT consulting to childcare.

By Guen Sublette
Business Models

How I Built 22 Thriving Businesses United by One Powerful Mission — And How You Can Too

Dr. Christina Rahm discusses how her multiple businesses, all of which offer unique functions and products, come together under one united purpose.

By Dr. Christina Rahm