Gurugram-based wearable tech brand Noise has secured a fresh investment of INR 172 crore (USD 20 million) from Bose Corporation, marking the American audio giant's second investment in the Indian company.

The latest funding round comes via the issuance of 4,915 compulsory convertible debentures and follows Bose's initial USD 10 million strategic investment in December 2023.

The newly raised capital will be used to bolster operational expenses, drive expansion efforts, enhance brand visibility, support working capital, and fuel other strategic initiatives. According to a regulatory filing with the Registrar of Companies (RoC), the debentures will carry a nominal interest rate of 0.001% and will eventually convert into equity.

Sharing the update on LinkedIn, Noise Co-founder Amit Khatri wrote, "This isn't just about funding -- it's about building value, scale, and experiences that truly resonate with the next generation of consumers. We're incredibly grateful for Bose's continued trust -- and even more excited about what we're building next."

Founded in 2014 by Amit Khatri and Gaurav Khatri, Noise has grown into one of India's leading smart wearable and hearable brands. The company offers a wide range of smartwatches, wireless earbuds, and portable speakers, sold through its own website and major e-commerce platforms. Noise also commands a significant share of the Indian smartwatch market.

The latest investment also comes on the heels of a key product milestone—Noise recently unveiled an audio device featuring "Sound by Bose", symbolising a deeper technological collaboration between the two brands.

With Bose's renewed backing, Noise is poised to further strengthen its foothold in the consumer tech space, continuing its mission to deliver cutting-edge innovation tailored for the Indian market.