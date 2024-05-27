The New Delhi-based investment firm aims to back 15–16 consumer brands in their early stages.

Consumer-focused early-stage venture capital firm Sauce VC has announced the launch of its third fund with an INR 250 crore fundraising goal.

A few weeks prior, Sauce.vc was granted approval for the new fund by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

The fund's primary source of funding will come from domestic limited partners, or sponsors that support venture firms. In addition, Sauce VC is seeking to raise additional capital from its current supporters, which consist of family offices and corporate entities with a consumer sector emphasis.

In 2019, Sauce.vc launched its first fund, with an INR 60 crore target corpus. In 2021, it introduced its second vehicle, which had an INR 158 crore fund. With a corpus of INR 263 crore, its most recent Sauce Continuity Fund was closed.

Since the introduction of its two distinct funds in 2019 and 2021, it has made investments in 21 different companies.