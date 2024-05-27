Ending Soon! Save 33% on All Access

Sauce.vc Announces the Launch of its 3rd Fund, Targeting INR 250 Cr The New Delhi-based investment firm aims to back 15–16 consumer brands in their early stages.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Manu Chandra (Founder) and Yash Dholakia (Partner), Sauce.vc

Consumer-focused early-stage venture capital firm Sauce VC has announced the launch of its third fund with an INR 250 crore fundraising goal.

A few weeks prior, Sauce.vc was granted approval for the new fund by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

The fund's primary source of funding will come from domestic limited partners, or sponsors that support venture firms. In addition, Sauce VC is seeking to raise additional capital from its current supporters, which consist of family offices and corporate entities with a consumer sector emphasis.

In 2019, Sauce.vc launched its first fund, with an INR 60 crore target corpus. In 2021, it introduced its second vehicle, which had an INR 158 crore fund. With a corpus of INR 263 crore, its most recent Sauce Continuity Fund was closed.

Since the introduction of its two distinct funds in 2019 and 2021, it has made investments in 21 different companies.

From the continuity fund, it has already made investments in XYXX, The Whole Truth Foods, Mokobara, Innovist, and Supertails. It also intends to add the brands Perfora (oral care), Hocco (ice cream), and Rockit (energy drinks) to the list of top-ups.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

