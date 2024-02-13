Bengaluru-based startup Supertail plans to use the raised funds for business growth, acquisition of new customers, investment in tech, expansion of healthcare services (including Supertails pharmacy), and foray into an omnichannel approach

Bengaluru-based petcare startup Supertail has announced raising INR 125 crore in Series B funding led by RPSG Capital Ventures. The existing investors Fireside Ventures, Saama Capital, DSG Consumer Partners and Sauce VC also participated in the round.

The startup said it plans to use the raised funds to enable business growth through the acquisition of new customers and investments in technology, along with the expansion of healthcare services including Supertails Pharmacy. It also plans to use the funds to foray into offline business strategy and build an omnichannel experience for consumers.

Co-founders Aman Tekriwal, Varun Sadana and Vineet Khanna of Supertails said, "With this recent round of funding, we envision building an even more organized and easily accessible ecosystem, tailored to the diverse and evolving needs of Indian pet parents. This injection of funds will empower us to expand our offerings, enhance the user experience, and ultimately strengthen the bond between pets and their devoted parents."

Founded in June 2021 by Varun Sadana, Aman Tekriwal, and Vineet Khanna, Supertails platform offers pet supplies, online vet consultations and online behavioural training. The startup aims to double down on its growth and expansion plans to achieve INR 500 crore ARR in the next two years.

"We have always had a keen interest in Indian D2C companies and we strongly believe in the growing Indian pet care market. We are excited to collaborate with Supertails as their innovative platform has gone beyond conventional pet care. With increasing disposable income and a rising trend in pet parenthood, the pet care industry holds significant potential in the future. As we expect India's pet economy to grow over the next decade, Supertails' expansion aligns perfectly with the current landscape," added Abhishek Goenka, Managing Partner, RPSG Capital Ventures.

In November 2022, Supertails raised USD 10 million in Series A round led by Fireside Ventures.