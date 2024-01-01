IRCTC
All You Need To Know About Train Cancellations And Refund Policies
If you want to retract train tickets booked with the Indian Railways, facility is provided to cancel your physical and virtual bookings through the official website of IRCTC
[Start-it-up] How to start a Pod Hotel?
IRCTC has announced setting up a pod hotel at the Mumbai Central railway station by the end of 2020.
Is Your Train Travel Agent Duping you? IRCTC Comes To Rescue
Indian Railways has initiated a transparent and convenient refund system for the customers which would assist them for cancellation and fully waitlisted dropped tickets
How Technology Upgrade In Indian Railways Would Benefit Government Capital
Union Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal and Department of Indian Railways has decided to upgrade trains with new facilities and technology