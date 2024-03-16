IRCTC believes that these tickets are not merely digital souvenirs; they are a celebration of the rich cultural tapestry of Lucknow and Delhi

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) announced its decision to launch non-fungible tokens to celebrate the spirit of the upcoming Holi festival.

It took to its official X handle to share the announcement.

In the spirit of Holi, IRCTC unveils a vibrant tapestry of NFT tickets for the Lucknow-New Delhi-Lucknow IRCTC Tejas trains (82501/82502), available from March 20th to April 2nd.



These tickets are not merely digital souvenirs; they are a celebration of the rich cultural… pic.twitter.com/fsH0NwH2ZN — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) March 13, 2024

IRCTC believes that these tickets are not merely digital souvenirs; they are a celebration of the rich cultural tapestry of Lucknow and Delhi.

The public undertaking announced that this digital asset initiative will only be applicable for passengers of two Tejas trains numbered 82501 and 82502 running between Delhi and Lucknow between March 20th to April 2nd.

The NFTs will symbolize its dedication to enriching passenger journey experiences, allowing one to personalize their travel memories with their own photographs and enjoy exclusive offers from handpicked brands. The body has also clarified that the NFTs will be complimentary for all ticket buyers and they will be delivered through WhatsApp and SMS link to the confirmed passengers.

IRCTC has been proactive for blockchain technology via the digital assets. Earlier this year, it also offered NFT tickets for journeys to Ayodhya.