IRCTC Embraces Holi-themed NFTs for 2 Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Trains IRCTC believes that these tickets are not merely digital souvenirs; they are a celebration of the rich cultural tapestry of Lucknow and Delhi

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

IRCTC via X

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) announced its decision to launch non-fungible tokens to celebrate the spirit of the upcoming Holi festival.

It took to its official X handle to share the announcement.

IRCTC believes that these tickets are not merely digital souvenirs; they are a celebration of the rich cultural tapestry of Lucknow and Delhi.

The public undertaking announced that this digital asset initiative will only be applicable for passengers of two Tejas trains numbered 82501 and 82502 running between Delhi and Lucknow between March 20th to April 2nd.

The NFTs will symbolize its dedication to enriching passenger journey experiences, allowing one to personalize their travel memories with their own photographs and enjoy exclusive offers from handpicked brands. The body has also clarified that the NFTs will be complimentary for all ticket buyers and they will be delivered through WhatsApp and SMS link to the confirmed passengers.

IRCTC has been proactive for blockchain technology via the digital assets. Earlier this year, it also offered NFT tickets for journeys to Ayodhya.

Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.
Science & Technology

How Can Marketers Use ChatGPT? Here Are the Top 11 Uses.

With the recent developments in AI and the popularity of ChatGPT, you may want to integrate AI into your marketing practices. Find out how.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Marketing

5 Ways ChatGPT Will Impact Digital Marketing

ChatGPT is creating ripples across the digital landscape right now. Here are five ways it can benefit your ads, campaigns and marketing strategies.

By Yasin Altaf
Science & Technology

The Deepfake Threat is Real. Here Are 3 Ways to Protect Your Business

The rising use of deepfakes is a growing threat to businesses and society as technology advances. Here are three tips for companies to combat this threat.

By Ralph Tkatchuk
Business News

'It Should Be Sold': Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian Sounds Off on Proposed TikTok Ban

Ohanian told his Instagram followers exactly where he stands.

By Emily Rella
Leadership

Being Customer Centric Has Nothing To Do With Your Customers — Here's Where You Should Start.

The customer experience boils down to behaviors, mindset and organizational culture.

By Andrea Olson