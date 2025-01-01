IT sector
IT Sector Will Continue to Face Uncertain Discretionary Spending in FY26
The probability of US rate cuts has diminished, and heightened geopolitical/tariff risks are weighing on short-term stability for US and European enterprises.
Role Of the IT Sector In Transforming India To a Digitally Enabled Country
India has been gradually adopting digital services in the last five years, but it took the fear unleashed by COVID-19 for its masses to go digital 'fast and furiously'
Trends That Will Shape the IT Staffing Industry in Next Few Years
Ideally, SMBs & MSMEs must focus on recruiting the skilled candidates capable of managing the innovative projects to meet future demands
How Recruitment Dynamics Will Change in Fast Growing Economy Like India
"Focus on interactive interviews with candidates that help in understanding their strengths"