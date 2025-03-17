IT Sector Will Continue to Face Uncertain Discretionary Spending in FY26 The probability of US rate cuts has diminished, and heightened geopolitical/tariff risks are weighing on short-term stability for US and European enterprises.

By Ayushman Baruah

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

The Indian information technology (IT) services sector will continue to grapple with uncertainty in discretionary spending from its clients in FY26 in the absence of rate cuts and a conducive business environment in the US, the largest tech outsourcing market.

"The probability of US rate cuts has diminished, and heightened geopolitical/tariff risks are weighing on short-term stability for US and European enterprises. Sentiment has turned cautious from January to March, with enterprises adopting a wait-and-watch approach," Motilal Oswal said in a report.

"While GenAI adoption is progressing, it is not yet moving the needle for IT services revenues. The focus has yet to shift away from capex, and clients are still not prioritizing services spending," the brokerage firm said.

While the last earnings season showed some signs of recovery in discretionary spending, there seems to be a reversal of trend.

Infosys CFO Jayesh Sanghrajka said during the Q3 earnings that, "We are seeing some signs of recovery in discretionary spend in the Retail and CPG vertical in the US. There is a pickup in deal activity backed by improved consumer sentiment and strong holiday season sales…Communication sector continues to face volatile macro environment, leading to growth challenges and rising Opex pressure. Discretionary spending continues to be soft and current year growth is driven mainly by recent large deal wins focused on efficiency and consolidation."

Wipro CEO Srini Pallia cautioned during the last earnings that while discretionary spending in the BFSI segment in Americas is showing positive signs, it is not a secular trend yet.

Based on the current trends, Motilal Oswal has repositioned its ratings by downgrading Infosys to 'Neutral' and Wipro to 'Sell', while upgrading TechM to 'Buy'. LTIMindtree and TCS remain preferred picks for their risk-reward balance, whereas HCL's all-weather portfolio makes it relatively resilient.

"We also trim our growth estimates and reduce target multiples by 15 per cent. Among midcaps, we retain our preference for growth-oriented mid-tier names, Coforge and Persistent, and see the recent correction as an opportunity to buy. We downgrade LTTS to Neutral due to valuation discomfort," the report said.

Recent management comments from EPAM Systems, Globant, and Endava have dampened hopes for a swift recovery in discretionary spending during the first half of CY25 in contrast to the brokerage firm's earlier expectations.

"Clients are likely adopting a wait-and-watch approach as the new US administration's stance on tariffs, along with lingering geopolitical tensions, adds to the volatility and could take time to stabilize. While not yet apparent in earnings downgrades, we keep an eye out on earnings estimates for major US sectors," the report said.

Motilal Oswal believes market expectations of 5-6 per cent constant currency growth for Infosys could be at risk, while TCS is seen coming in lower at about 3.5 per cent. Wipro and Infosys face correction risk, leading the firm to downgrade its rating to 'Hold' for Infosys and 'Sell' for Wipro.
Ayushman Baruah

Entrepreneur Staff

Regional Bureau Head

Ayushman Baruah is the Regional Bureau Head at Entrepreneur India. With over 15 years of experience in technology journalism, Ayushman writes on the intersection of business and technology. He takes special interest in areas like the artificial intelligence (AI) and global capability centres (GCCs). He is also the recipient of the 15th Annual PoleStar Awards in jury's category for excellence in technology journalism.     

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

The Bear House and SHOEGR Secure Fresh Funding to Drive Expansion

The following startups have announced their latest funding rounds, marking significant milestones in their growth journeys.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Side Hustle

How Can You Use AI to Start a Side Hustle? These Are the 10 Best-Paying Ones Right Now.

With the right tools, it's easier than ever to make extra money outside of your 9-5.

By Amanda Breen
Women Entrepreneur®

The Visionary: Devita Saraf, Chairperson & CEO, Vu Group

There was a time when the narrative around women entrepreneurs focused on their struggles. However, when we decided to look for a cover face who captured sustenance over two decades, we found Devita Saraf. Women have gotten media attention that has highlighted the uphill battle to break the glass ceiling, but now is the time they prove to be long-term leaders who can sustain and grow a business over decades. Here is the Chairperson and CEO of Vu Group, who has continued to build her brand as a visionary, who thinks long term and is also a symbol of strength for her team.

By Punita Sabharwal
Science & Technology

The AI 'Black Book' for Entrepreneurs: 7 Tools to Automate and Dominate

Most entrepreneurs barely tap into AI's true power. In this video, discover seven secret AI tools that go beyond basics — boost sales, automate work, and outsmart competitors. Watch now and get a free AI Success Kit!

By Ben Angel
Growing a Business

These Are the 3 Hidden Forces That Shape Startup Success — and How to Embrace Them

Entrepreneurship thrives at the intersection of fragility, momentum and reinvestment. Let's unpack how these forces define the startup journey with lessons on navigating uncertainty, embracing failure and building resilience in the face of risk.

By Rob Grazioli