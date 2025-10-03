Ayushman Baruah

Ayushman Baruah is the Regional Bureau Head at Entrepreneur India. With over 15 years of experience in technology journalism, Ayushman writes on the intersection of business and technology. He takes special interest in areas like the artificial intelligence (AI) and global capability centres (GCCs). He is also the recipient of the 15th Annual PoleStar Awards in jury's category for excellence in technology journalism.     

News and Trends

Infosys Raises FY26 Revenue Guidance, Wipro Q3 Guidance at -0.5 to 1.5%

The Indian IT services industry has been facing challenges over the past few quarters due to continued caution around discretionary spending, delayed decision-making, and tighter project scrutiny weighing on deal ramp-ups and execution.

News and Trends

Startup Founders Discuss Art of Balancing Culture, Scale, and Chaos

Leaders from some of India's fastest-growing startups came together to decode what really drives startups forward and what keeps their founders awake at night

News and Trends

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy Bets on Launchpad to Attract Global Startups Including from India

Indian companies continue to represent the largest foreign community in Dubai's business ecosystem. More than 9,000 new companies from India joined Dubai Chamber of Commerce during H1 2025 alone

News and Trends

Triton Valves Eyes Rs 1,000 Cr Revenue in the Next 3-5 Years

Over the last 5 years (2020-25), Triton achieved a robust CAGR of 21.3 per cent, more than doubling its revenue from INR 229.63 crore to INR 488.37 crore.

Entrepreneurs

Defence Tech Startup Constelli Aims to Build a Global Tech Company from India

Founded by Satya Gopal Panigrahi and Avinash Chenreddy in November 2017, Constelli's vision from day one was to develop complex systems, indigenize it, and also export to the world

News and Trends

Indian Enterprises Put Key AI Roles in the Leadership Table: IBM Study

While 25 per cent of Indian enterprises surveyed currently have a CAIO, 67 per cent of them aim to have one within the next two years, demonstrating India's growing appetite for aligning a leader to direct AI strategy that drives measurable outcomes

