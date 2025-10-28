IT firms are betting big on proprietary AI platforms, reshaping their business models from outsourcing to outcome-driven innovation.

Tech companies are building proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) platforms in-house to offer clients with a one-stop solution that enables them to lead in an AI first world.

For instance, Wipro recently launched 'Wipro Intelligence', a unified suite of AI-powered platforms, solutions, and transformative offerings. "With Wipro Intelligence, we are enabling our clients to scale with confidence and lead in an AI-first world. It strengthens our consulting-led approach, driving innovation and delivering measurable outcomes for our clients. In fact, Wipro Intelligence brings together advanced capabilities across delivery and industry platforms," Srini Pallia, CEO and MD, Wipro said during the latest earnings.

Wipro has developed more than 200 AI agents and platforms spanning multiple sectors, Pallia said. "As AI continues to evolve, we are helping clients experiment, adapt, and scale rapidly by working closely with our partners, ventures, and leading research institutions. Wipro Intelligence is about proof, not just promise. We embed productivity gain, assure business outcomes, and building responsible AI guardrails."

Mid-sized IT company Mphasis has launched Mphasis NeoIP, an AI platform integrating multiple Mphasis.ai innovative solutions, designed for continuous enterprise transformation and differentiating competitive advantage.

"The platform perpetually rewires core systems, turning enterprise knowledge across legacy systems, data and operations driving intelligent engineering. At the core of NeoIP is this living – breathing layer of connected enterprise understanding, that unifies data, systems, and processes to proactively optimize, modernize, and transform business and IT operations," Mphasis said in a statement.

According to Mphasis, NeoIP enables organizations to continuously evolve, rather than through one-time transformation programs. NeoIP is said to automate complex decisions, predict and prevent issues before they occur and drive sustained innovation. The platform creates a connected, data-centric environment where AI and human teams collaborate to plan, build, and manage transformation.

"Traditional enterprise transformation often fails to deliver value and requires ongoing reinvestment to keep pace with AI's rapid evolution. NeoIP redefines the model. NeoIP brings together Mphasis-built AI solutions, partner technologies, and client assets into a single platform that supports multiple data sources, large and small language models, and computing environments. It represents the future of enterprise tech, which is intelligent by design, secure by default, and scalable by nature," said Nitin Rakesh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Mphasis.

In a bid to transform itself from a traditional BPO to an AI-powered intelligent experience company, Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) has just launched 'Interaction Intelligence', an enterprise-grade AI solution, to unlock new growth avenues with scalable, high-margin digital transformation services. HGS is currently deploying the solution for a few clients in the Americas.

"In an environment where customer expectations for seamless, personalized, and proactive engagement are rapidly rising, HGS's Interaction Intelligence solution enables enterprises to analyze nearly 100 per cent of customer interactions across omni-channels, thus expanding traditional QA coverage by up to 100 times. This comprehensive data capture and analysis platform fuses conversational, behavioral, and operational metrics in real time, providing deep visibility into compliance, agent performance, and customer loyalty drivers," HGS said in a statement.

According to Gartner, the customer service software (CSS) market, which includes AI and Gen AI capabilities, is expected to grow to USD 73.4 billion by 2028 from USD 43.6 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 13.8 per cent. This rapid growth underscores the expanding demand for AI-driven solutions that enhance service quality and operational efficiency across industries.

"Interaction Intelligence exemplifies HGS's commitment to innovation-led growth and market leadership in AI-powered customer experience. By turning the traditional QA function into a dynamic, data-driven engine for strategic decision-making, we unlock new value streams for our clients and enhance our own competitive advantage," said Venkatesh Korla, Global CEO of HGS.