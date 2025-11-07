Ness Digital Engineering on Aggressive Growth Path, Aims to Double Revenue in 3-4 Years Ness has over 4,000 employees across 13 innovation hubs across India, Europe, US, Canada, Mexico

Ness Digital Engineering, a global provider of intelligent engineering services, specializing in data, AI, and cloud-based solutions, is on an aggressive growth path aiming to double its revenue in the next 3-4 years.

It was incorporated in Delaware in March 1999, and went on to acquire and integrate six IT services firms in Israel to become the largest IT services firm in Israel in 2001. It began operations in India in 2002 and expanded to Slovakia, Romania in 2005-2007. After a rebranding exercise, it evolved from Ness Technologies to its current form Ness Digital Engineering in 2016. It was later acquired by private‐equity firm KKR in October 2022.

Much of the company's future growth will be inorganic. "Our acquisition strategy is focused on augmenting horizontal and vertical capabilities rather than just scale," Ranjit Tinaikar, CEO, Ness Digital Engineering told Entrepreneur India.

In 2022, Ness acquired MVP Factory, a German-headquartered product design and digital innovation/venture-builder firm.

Thereafter, it acquired Intricity, a New York-based specialist in data strategy and governance, in May 2024, to deepen its data offering (especially advisory + strategy layer), expand alliances with platforms such as Snowflake and Databricks, and bolster capabilities in data-driven transformation.

Then in December 2024, it acquired Raja Software Labs, a Silicon-Valley based product-engineering firm.

Vertical wise, Ness focuses on verticals such as: Financial Services; Manufacturing, and Transportation; and Media and Telecom.

Ness has over 4,000 employees across 13 innovation hubs across India, Europe, US, Canada, Mexico. 45 per cent of Ness' headcount is based in India while 40 per cent is based in Eastern Europe, the UK, and Germany. The remaining 15 per cent are in the US, Canada, and Mexico. "Ness has plans to make investments to grow in all regions with focus on Mexico and India," said Tinaikar.

Some of the key growth drivers for Ness are: Enterprises spending more on digital engineering, cloud, data and AI; transition from legacy IT to digital platforms, industry-specific digital transformation (example: risk, compliance and cloud migration in financial services); rise of global capability centres (GCCs) in the India market; and PE- backed firms investing in digital transformation for value creation.
