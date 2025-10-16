Infosys Raises FY26 Revenue Guidance, Wipro Q3 Guidance at -0.5 to 1.5%

The Indian IT services industry has been facing challenges over the past few quarters due to continued caution around discretionary spending, delayed decision-making, and tighter project scrutiny weighing on deal ramp-ups and execution.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Infosys raised the lower end of its full-year revenue growth guidance for FY26 to 2-3 per cent from 1-3 per cent in the previous quarter. Cross town competitor Wipro, which guides for the quarter ahead, has forecast a sequential revenue growth guidance of -0.5 to +1.5 per cent in constant currency terms for the third quarter ended December, based on current visibility and a strong order book, healthy pipeline, and AI-powered consulting led solutions.

Infosys reported a 13.2 per cent YoY growth in net profit to INR 7,364 crore for the second quarter. The tech company's revenue also grew by 8.5 per cent YoY in the quarter to INR 44,990 crore.

"We have now delivered two consecutive quarters of strong growth, demonstrating our unique market positioning and client relevance. Strong deal wins, with 67 per cent net new in Q2, reflect our deep understanding of clients' priorities to deliver value from AI in this environment," said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD, Infosys.

"Our proactive investments, over the last three years, in embracing an AI-first culture within Infosys has ensured that our people are reskilled to thrive in a human+AI workplace. Infosys Topaz's differentiated value proposition is unlocking value at scale in every transformation program" he added.

Wipro on the other hand reported a net profit of INR 3,246 crore for the third quarter ended December, up 1.2 per cent from a year ago.

Wipro's revenue for the December quarter rose 1.7 per cent from the year-ago period to INR 22,697.3 crore. The revenue in dollar terms declined 2.7 per cent sequentially in constant currency to USD 2.6 billion. The total bookings for the second quarter stood at USD 4.7 billion.

"Our revenue momentum is strengthening, with Europe and APMEA returning to growth, and our operating margins holding steady within the narrow band. Bookings surpassed $9.5 billion for H1 FY26. Our strategy is clear: remain resilient, adapt to global shifts, and lead with AI. I am excited to bring Wipro Intelligence to our clients, helping them scale confidently and shape the future in an AI-first world," said Srini Pallia, CEO and Managing Director, Wipro.

The Indian IT services industry has been facing challenges over the past few quarters due to continued caution around discretionary spending, delayed decision-making, and tighter project scrutiny weighing on deal ramp-ups and execution.

The recent hike in H-1B visa fees has added fresh challenges for India's IT services companies, which rely heavily on deploying skilled talent to client sites in the U.S.—their largest market. The increased costs come at a time when margins are already under pressure from slowing tech spending, currency fluctuations, and rising onshore wage inflation. Higher visa expenses not only strain profitability but also compel firms like TCS, Infosys, and Wipro to rethink their global talent strategies, accelerating localization and hiring more U.S. nationals to reduce dependency on visa-based workers.

Both Infosys and Wipro declared its results on Thursday after markets hours. Ahead of the results, shares of Infosys closed down 0.08 per cent at INR 1,472.75 on the BSE. Wipro shares closed up 1.4 per cent to close at INR 253.75 on the BSE.