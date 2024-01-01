ixigo
News and Trends
Ixigo Parent Le Travenues Announces IPO Opening Date and Details
With holdings of 23.37 percent and 15.66 percent, respectively, SAIF Partners and Peak XV are the company's largest shareholders.
News and Trends
ixigo Acquires Online Train Ticket Booking Platform Confirmtkt
As part of the deal, founders of Confirmtkt will continue running the platform and ixigo founders will join its board
News and Trends
[Funding Alert] Travel-tech Start-up ixigo Invests in Inter-city Mobility Startup gogoBus
According to ixigo, the investment will help the company disrupt the bus travel market
Technology
Travel start-up ixigo acqui-hires IndianBackpacker.com to build curated communities of travelers
An investee company of SAIF Partners & MakeMyTrip, ixigo looks to grow five-fold to reach over 30 million monthly active mobile users by 2016.