Ixigo Parent Le Travenues Announces IPO Opening Date and Details

With holdings of 23.37 percent and 15.66 percent, respectively, SAIF Partners and Peak XV are the company's largest shareholders.

ixigo Acquires Online Train Ticket Booking Platform Confirmtkt

As part of the deal, founders of Confirmtkt will continue running the platform and ixigo founders will join its board

[Funding Alert] Travel-tech Start-up ixigo Invests in Inter-city Mobility Startup gogoBus

According to ixigo, the investment will help the company disrupt the bus travel market

Travel start-up ixigo acqui-hires IndianBackpacker.com to build curated communities of travelers

An investee company of SAIF Partners & MakeMyTrip, ixigo looks to grow five-fold to reach over 30 million monthly active mobile users by 2016.