Ixigo Parent Le Travenues Announces IPO Opening Date and Details With holdings of 23.37 percent and 15.66 percent, respectively, SAIF Partners and Peak XV are the company's largest shareholders.

[L-R] Saurabh Devendra Singh (Group CFO), Aloke Bajpai (Chairman, MD, & Group CEO) & Rajnish Kumar (Director and Group Co-CEO), ixigo

Le Travenues Technologies, the parent firm of travel aggregator Ixigo, will launch its initial public offering bid on June 10. The issue's pricing range will be revealed on June 5.

A total of 6,66,77,674 equity shares are being offered for sale (OFS) by current shareholders as part of the IPO, which ends on June 12 and consists of a new issue of equity shares valued at INR 120 crore.

The face value for each share is set at INR 88–93. Following the minimum of 161 equity shares, bids may be placed for multiples of 161 equity shares.

The date of the anchor investor bid is set for Friday, June 07, 2024. It is proposed that the company is to be listed on the BSE Limited ("BSE") and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited ("NSE").

Shares under the offer for sale will be sold by SAIF Partners India IV Ltd, Peak XV Partners Investments V, Micromax Informatics Ltd, Placid Holdings, Catalyst Trusteeship Ltd, Madison India Capital HC, Aloke Bajpai, and Rajnish Kumar.

The company's major shareholders are SAIF Partners and Peak XV, with respective stakes of 23.37 percent and 15.66 percent.

The offer's book-running lead managers are Axis Capital Limited, DAM Capital Advisors Limited, and JM Financial Limited.

Launched in 2007 by Aloke Bajpai and Rajnish Kumar, Ixigo operates multiple brands like Ixigo flights, Ixigo trains, ConfirmTkt, and Abhibus, offering flight, train, bus, and hotel services to its customers through separate apps.
