Juspay
Enterprise Payment Infrastructure Provider Juspay Raises USD 60 Million
Juspay plans to use the funding to accelerate the development of its open-source payments orchestration platform and advance its AI capabilities aimed at improving merchant experience and operational efficiency
Avendus Secures INR 850 Cr for Future Leaders Fund III's First Close
FLF III aims to invest in 12–14 startups across sectors like financial services, healthcare, technology, consumer goods, and manufacturing, with ticket sizes ranging from INR 150–300 crore per investment.
Avendus Launches Future Leaders Fund III with a Target AUM of USD 350 Mn
The Mumbai-based fund plans to make 10–12 investments with an average allocation of INR 200–300 crore per investment, targeting sectors such as financial services, consumption, digital and technology, healthcare, and manufacturing.
Juspay hives off mobility platform Namma Yatri as a new entity
Moving Tech Innovations Ltd, a Juspay spin-off, is dedicated to finding affordable solutions for the ride-hailing sector.