Avendus Secures INR 850 Cr for Future Leaders Fund III's First Close FLF III aims to invest in 12–14 startups across sectors like financial services, healthcare, technology, consumer goods, and manufacturing, with ticket sizes ranging from INR 150–300 crore per investment.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ritesh Chandra, Managing Partner at Avendus Future Leaders Fund

Avendus announced the first close of its Future Leaders Fund III (FLF III) on Thursday, securing commitments worth INR 850 crore.

The fund, launched in May last year, targets a total corpus of INR 1,500 crore, with an additional green shoe option of INR 1,500 crore.

FLF III aims to invest in 12–14 startups across sectors like financial services, healthcare, technology, consumer goods, and manufacturing, with ticket sizes ranging from INR 150–300 crore per investment.

Building on a 7-year track record, FLF III continues the strategy of its predecessors, focusing on late-stage private equity investments in high-growth, market-leading companies.

Ritesh Chandra, Managing Partner at Avendus Future Leaders Fund, stated, "The commitment to date for FLF III is a testament to the enduring trust our investors place in the strength of FLF's investment strategy and its team. It highlights the significant demand for late-stage private equity as a core component of a balanced alternates portfolio."

Notable participants in this first close include leading domestic family offices and Indian institutions. FLF III's first planned investment will focus on the healthcare sector, aligning with its strategy of building a portfolio of consistent compounders and category-creating businesses.

Previous funds under the Future Leaders banner, FLF I and II, have achieved significant milestones. FLF I has returned over 100% of investor capital within four years, while FLF II is now fully deployed. These funds have backed marquee names such as Lenskart, Bikaji, Juspay, SBI General Insurance, and Sagility Technologies. FLF investors have also benefited from co-investment opportunities in portfolio companies.

Registered as a Category-II Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) with SEBI, FLF III is positioned to leverage Avendus' extensive network of entrepreneurs and financial sponsors, offering multiple exit options and a differentiated portfolio for investors.

Founded in 1999, Avendus Group is a leading financial services firm with a presence across India, the US, and Singapore. The firm specialises in investment banking, wealth management, asset management, and credit solutions, focusing on sustainable and long-term growth.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Marketing

Entrepreneurs Use Social Media All Wrong. Instead of Creating Content, Treat Your Profile Like A Sales Page

Creating content is an overrated way to build a business. Here's a better way.

By Jonathan Goodman
News and Trends

Budget Expectations for MSMEs in 2025

Representing nearly 30 per cent of India's GDP and employing over 110 million people, the MSME sector is a cornerstone of the Indian economy. As India aspires to become a $5 trillion economy, empowering its MSME sector will be critical in realizing this ambitious vision.

By Aditya Pran Mahanta
Leadership

Don't Stand in the Way of AI — How Artificial Intelligence Can Turn Us Into Better Leaders and Entrepreneurs

To take full advantage of AI, leaders need to use it themselves rather than stand in the way.

By Ryan Wong
News and Trends

Hissa Launches USD 35 Mn ESOP-Focused Fund to Unlock Startup Employee Wealth

This SEBI-registered Category II Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) addresses a common challenge faced by employees holding vested stock options—waiting for years until IPOs or acquisitions for liquidity.

By Entrepreneur Staff
By Paromita Gupta