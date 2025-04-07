Juspay plans to use the funding to accelerate the development of its open-source payments orchestration platform and advance its AI capabilities aimed at improving merchant experience and operational efficiency

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Juspay has raised USD 60 million in a Series D funding round led by private equity firm Kedaara Capital. The round includes a mix of primary and secondary investments and saw participation from existing backers SoftBank and Accel.

Founded in 2012, Juspay provides technology solutions for enterprises and banks, including orchestration, checkout, tokenization, 3DS authentication, real-time payment infrastructure, and unified analytics. The company currently processes over 200 million transactions per day, with a reported annual total processed volume exceeding USD 900 billion.

The latest capital infusion comes as the company expands its global presence across Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the UK, and North America. Juspay plans to use the funding to accelerate the development of its open-source payments orchestration platform and advance its AI capabilities aimed at improving merchant experience and operational efficiency.

"For the past decade, Juspay's mission has been to create long-term value across the payments ecosystem—supporting merchants, banks, networks, and, by extension, the billions of users they serve," said Sheetal Lalwani, Co-founder and COO of Juspay. "Today, as we expand our global footprint and push the boundaries of AI, we remain committed to building truly open source and interoperable payment systems that embrace the growing diversity in the payments landscape. We welcome Kedaara Capital, and we could significantly benefit from their rich experience as we build towards the next phase of our growth."

Kedaara Capital's investment underscores growing investor interest in core infrastructure companies building foundational digital capabilities in the fintech space.

"We're excited to partner with Juspay as they revolutionize global payments," said Nishant Sharma, Founder and Managing Partner at Kedaara Capital. "Their strong tech foundation, open-source approach, and visionary leadership make them a standout. We look forward to supporting Vimal, Sheetal, and the team as they scale a resilient, future-ready platform for leading enterprises and financial institutions."

Headquartered in Bengaluru, Juspay operates offices in San Francisco, São Paulo, Dublin, and Singapore. Its platform is used by several major merchants and banks globally. The company has also positioned itself as a technology service provider (TSP) for real-time payment infrastructure, offering end-to-end support to financial institutions.

Avendus Capital served as the exclusive financial advisor to Juspay for the transaction.