Enterprise Payment Infrastructure Provider Juspay Raises USD 60 Million Juspay plans to use the funding to accelerate the development of its open-source payments orchestration platform and advance its AI capabilities aimed at improving merchant experience and operational efficiency

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-T] Sheetal Lalwani, Co-founder & COO of Juspay; Nishant Sharma, Founder and Managing Partner at Kedaara Capital

Juspay has raised USD 60 million in a Series D funding round led by private equity firm Kedaara Capital. The round includes a mix of primary and secondary investments and saw participation from existing backers SoftBank and Accel.

Founded in 2012, Juspay provides technology solutions for enterprises and banks, including orchestration, checkout, tokenization, 3DS authentication, real-time payment infrastructure, and unified analytics. The company currently processes over 200 million transactions per day, with a reported annual total processed volume exceeding USD 900 billion.

The latest capital infusion comes as the company expands its global presence across Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the UK, and North America. Juspay plans to use the funding to accelerate the development of its open-source payments orchestration platform and advance its AI capabilities aimed at improving merchant experience and operational efficiency.

"For the past decade, Juspay's mission has been to create long-term value across the payments ecosystem—supporting merchants, banks, networks, and, by extension, the billions of users they serve," said Sheetal Lalwani, Co-founder and COO of Juspay. "Today, as we expand our global footprint and push the boundaries of AI, we remain committed to building truly open source and interoperable payment systems that embrace the growing diversity in the payments landscape. We welcome Kedaara Capital, and we could significantly benefit from their rich experience as we build towards the next phase of our growth."

Kedaara Capital's investment underscores growing investor interest in core infrastructure companies building foundational digital capabilities in the fintech space.

"We're excited to partner with Juspay as they revolutionize global payments," said Nishant Sharma, Founder and Managing Partner at Kedaara Capital. "Their strong tech foundation, open-source approach, and visionary leadership make them a standout. We look forward to supporting Vimal, Sheetal, and the team as they scale a resilient, future-ready platform for leading enterprises and financial institutions."

Headquartered in Bengaluru, Juspay operates offices in San Francisco, São Paulo, Dublin, and Singapore. Its platform is used by several major merchants and banks globally. The company has also positioned itself as a technology service provider (TSP) for real-time payment infrastructure, offering end-to-end support to financial institutions.

Avendus Capital served as the exclusive financial advisor to Juspay for the transaction.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Metropolis Healthcare to Acquire Dr. Ahujas' Pathology & Imaging Centre in Dehradun

The transaction, valued at INR 35.01 crore, is an all-cash deal that grants Metropolis 100% ownership of DAPIC

By Entrepreneur Staff
Finance

The State Plate Raises Pre-Seed Funding From Antler India

The platform will use the investment to grow their private label and build a range of high quality and affordable products liked by the masses in the country

By Prabhjeet Bhatla
News and Trends

TPG Acquires Majority Stake in Siemens Gamesa's Wind Business in India and Sri Lanka

In addition to TPG, MAVCO Investments—backed by members of the Murugappa Group family—and former JSW Energy CEO Prashant Jain will also invest as minority stakeholders.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Vimano Secures INR 25 Crore in Seed Round Led by Ankur Capital

The fresh capital will help Vimano move forward with pilot projects in collaboration with partners across the energy sector. It will also support hiring efforts and the establishment of scalable manufacturing capabilities for its proprietary membranes

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

OneTAC Unveiled at Startup Mahakumbh as India Pushes for Digital Transformation in Tourism Sector

It is designed to facilitate seamless discovery, engagement, and transactions across the tourism, art, and culture (TAC) sectors. By building a community-led model, the platform also aims to preserve India's cultural heritage while promoting economic participation for creators and local entrepreneurs

By Entrepreneur Staff