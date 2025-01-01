Kerala
Adani Group Announces INR 30,000 Crore Investment to Transform Kerala's Infrastructure
Having already invested INR 5,000 crore in Vizhinjam, the company plans an additional infusion of INR 20,000 crore, positioning it as the largest transshipment port in the region.
Kerala Set To Become Nerve Center Of AI In India: Pinarayi Vijayan
AI integration into all key sectors including tourism, education, healthcare, IT, and renewable energy will be seen
Kerala Tops Start-up Destinations of the Country: Report
The prospering ecosystem of Kerala has 2200 startups, surpassing its neighbouring states-Hyderabad and Chennai
Karnataka and Kerala Rains: 3 Things You Could Do to Help as an Entrepreneur
Use your entrepreneurial skills in times of natural crisis