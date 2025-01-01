Kerala

News and Trends

Adani Group Announces INR 30,000 Crore Investment to Transform Kerala's Infrastructure

Having already invested INR 5,000 crore in Vizhinjam, the company plans an additional infusion of INR 20,000 crore, positioning it as the largest transshipment port in the region.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Kerala Set To Become Nerve Center Of AI In India: Pinarayi Vijayan

AI integration into all key sectors including tourism, education, healthcare, IT, and renewable energy will be seen

Kerala Tops Start-up Destinations of the Country: Report

The prospering ecosystem of Kerala has 2200 startups, surpassing its neighbouring states-Hyderabad and Chennai

Entrepreneurs

Karnataka and Kerala Rains: 3 Things You Could Do to Help as an Entrepreneur

Use your entrepreneurial skills in times of natural crisis