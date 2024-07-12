Get All Access for $5/mo

Kerala Set To Become Nerve Center Of AI In India: Pinarayi Vijayan AI integration into all key sectors including tourism, education, healthcare, IT, and renewable energy will be seen

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Inhouse

The southern State of India Kerala is all set to become the country's nerve center of Artificial Intelligence (AI) by leveraging AI-powered tools and technologies in all its sectors besides making indigenous contributions in the domain, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

The government is fully committed to supporting AI-based investments in the state and will integrate AI into all key sectors including tourism, education, healthcare, IT, and renewable energy. This new development will stimulate economic growth and improve the quality of life of people, further, CM Vijayan said.

"The government has identified AI as a focus sector in its new Industrial Policy. More AI-based investments are anticipated in the state in the near future. Also, automated warning systems using AI can be explored in saving lives from human-animal conflicts, reported from areas close to forests," the Chief Minister said.

While sharing how AI technology will help agriculture and environment he said "AI can give solutions for improving irrigation, agriculture production and climate change mitigation, environmental protection and forecast of adverse weather incidents."

Noting that Kerala is in the forefront of integrating AI into the education system, the Chief Minister said "Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) is providing AI training for teachers."

The Chief Minister shared his inputs while inaugurating the country's first International Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) conclave.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

NABARD Announces INR 750 Cr 'Agri-SURE' Fund to Boost Agri-Startups and Rural Enterprises

The fund will support 85 start-ups with variable ticket sizes of up to INR 25 crore.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Side Hustle

This Mom Started a Side Hustle on Facebook — Now It Averages $14,000 a Month and She Can 'Work From a Resort in the Maldives'

Heather Freeman was searching for a way to make some extra cash — and her cousin gave her a great idea.

By Amanda Breen
Starting a Business

He Turned His High School Science Fair Project Into a Product That Solves a $390 Billion Problem: 'This Has Not Been Done Before'

Vasya Tremsin was just 18 years old when he came up with the idea for outdoor fire sensor company Torch Sensors.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

YouTube Takes on TikTok With New Tools: 'You Can Build a Business'

Though YouTube Shorts videos are brief, they still draw 70 billion daily views.

By Sherin Shibu
Marketing

Tech Giants Are Leading the Charge in AI Advertising Campaigns, But Here's How Startups Can Still Compete

Learn how global market players are leveraging AI and the opportunities it presents for small and medium businesses (SMBs).

By Vitaly Gerko
Business Process

Never Reveal These 3 Things If You Want to Sell Your Business Successfully, Startup Attorney Warns

Mergers and acquisitions are complex and a majority of them fail. Here's what a successful M&A deal looks like; some of the reasons that deals fall apart; why founders should be careful when speaking to potential buyers; and why they should be careful about sharing information before the deal goes through.

By Mital Makadia