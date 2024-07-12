AI integration into all key sectors including tourism, education, healthcare, IT, and renewable energy will be seen

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The southern State of India Kerala is all set to become the country's nerve center of Artificial Intelligence (AI) by leveraging AI-powered tools and technologies in all its sectors besides making indigenous contributions in the domain, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

The government is fully committed to supporting AI-based investments in the state and will integrate AI into all key sectors including tourism, education, healthcare, IT, and renewable energy. This new development will stimulate economic growth and improve the quality of life of people, further, CM Vijayan said.

"The government has identified AI as a focus sector in its new Industrial Policy. More AI-based investments are anticipated in the state in the near future. Also, automated warning systems using AI can be explored in saving lives from human-animal conflicts, reported from areas close to forests," the Chief Minister said.

While sharing how AI technology will help agriculture and environment he said "AI can give solutions for improving irrigation, agriculture production and climate change mitigation, environmental protection and forecast of adverse weather incidents."

Noting that Kerala is in the forefront of integrating AI into the education system, the Chief Minister said "Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) is providing AI training for teachers."

The Chief Minister shared his inputs while inaugurating the country's first International Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) conclave.