Kinetic green
Mobility for Bharat
Sulajja Firodia Motwani, founder and CEO of Kinetic Green believes two and three wheelers (EV) will account for 60–70% and India will lead the world in these segments
Kinetic Green Secures USD 20 Mn Funding From Greater Pacific Capital
The capital infusion will be directed towards repaying existing debt, settling overdue amounts, and funding capital expenditures, as well as boosting sales and marketing efforts.
Pushing for India's Electric Dream
Kinetic Green boasts of being the first company to develop ARAI approved electric three-wheelers and the first to offer Lithium-ion battery technology in their electric three-wheelers in India