Here is a list of the startups that have raised the most money this week, from July 27 to Aug 2.

Rapido: Founded in 2015 by Aravind Sanka, Pavan Guntupalli, and SR Rishikesh, Bengaluru's Rapido is a ride-hailing service offering bike taxis, auto rickshaws, cabs, parcel delivery, and third-party logistics, catering to diverse transportation needs in India.

Funding Amount: USD 120 Million

Investor: WestBridge Capital

Gruner Renewable Energy: Launched in February 2023 by Utkarsh Gupta, Noida-based Gruner Renewable Energy specialises in installing top-tier biogas plants. Using advanced German technology, the company is dedicated to enhancing renewable energy and sustainability across India with its efficient biogas solutions.

Funding Amount: USD 60 Million

Simple Energy: Started in 2019 by Suhas Rajkumar, Ankit Gupta and Shreshth Mishra, Bengaluru's Simple Energy offers electric vehicles and clean energy solutions. It has two offerings in its portfolio: Simple One with 212 km of certified range and Simple Dot One with 151 km of certified range.

Funding Amount: USD 20 Million

Investors: Haran family office, Dr A Velumani's family office, Vasavi family office, and Desai family office

Clix Capital: Established in 2016 by Pramod Bhasin, Anil Chawla, and Rakesh Kaul, Gurugram-based Clix Capital (formerly GE Money Financial Services) offers diverse financial products. These include business loans, property loans, school financing, and SME/MSE, working capital, and unsecured business loans.

Funding Amount: INR 220 Crore

Investors: Apollo Global Management, Pramod Bhasin, and Anil Chawla

Kinetic Green: Founded by Arun Firodia and currently spearheaded by third generation scion of the Firodia family, Sulajja Firodia Motwani, Pune-based Kinetic Green specialises in electric three-wheelers and two-wheelers.

The company has also partnered with luxury brand Tonino Lamborghini to produce high-end electric golf carts and buggies.

Funding Amount: USD 20 Million

Investor: Greater Pacific Capital

Meragi: Started in 2021 by Mukund Mohan Raj, Abhinav Chandran, and Lakshminarayan B, Meragi offers an all-inclusive wedding planning service. Using technology for vendor and project management, it provides decoration, photography, catering, and destination weddings in cities like Goa and Jaipur.

Funding Amount: USD 9.1 Million

Investors: Accel, Peak XV Partners, Venture Highway, and Angel Investor Anupam Mittal