Get All Access for $5/mo

Gruner Renewable Energy Secures USD 60 Mn to Expand CBG Plants and Innovate in Green Energy The Noida-based startup will use new investment to expand its CBG plants, boost R&D, enhance efficiency, and explore new sectors like SAF and green hydrogen.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Utkarsh Gupta, Founder and CEO of Gruner Renewable Energy

Gruner Renewable Energy, a leader in sustainable biogas solutions in India, has secured USD 60 million in funding.

As per the official release, this investment will enable Gruner Renewable Energy to further expand its presence in the green energy domain as it moves ahead to establish new Compressed BioGas (CBG) plants across the country.

Utkarsh Gupta, Founder and CEO of Gruner Renewable Energy, said, "Establishing CBG plants in India is crucial for fostering a self-reliant and sustainable future. By promoting clean energy production and reducing dependence on imported compressed natural gas (CNG), we contribute significantly to India's vision of energy independence."

"The Union Budget 2023–24 announcement to establish 500 new waste-to-wealth plants under the GOBARdhan initiative has been a major boost for the sector. With 113 functional CBG plants, 667 in development, and 171 under construction, the growth is substantial. These policy enablers promote a circular economy and sustainable development. This investment in Gruner from like-minded partners will be essential for driving this transformation," Gupta added.

Gruner plans to utilise the raised funding to significantly enhance its operations and market presence. With a primary aim of introducing breakthrough technology and highly efficient processes in the biogas industry, a substantial portion of the investment will be allocated to advancing research and development (R&D) initiatives, focusing on increasing energy efficiency and the accuracy of biogas production and targeting a projected substantial increase in energy output efficiency.

Additionally, the funds will support business expansion, including establishing new biogas plants across India, scaling up CNG retail outlets, and exploring new business verticals such as sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and green hydrogen. This strategic investment is expected to exponentially increase Gruner's market share over the next five years.

Founded in February 2023, Gruner Renewable Energy excels at installing top-tier biogas plants. Leveraging advanced German technology, the company installs efficient biogas plants and has achieved over INR 40 crore in turnover within five months. With 200 employees and over 50 projects, Gruner is committed to advancing renewable energy and sustainability in India.

Gruner Renewable Energy claims that it is also establishing Asia's largest CBG plant in Navsari, Gujarat.

"As the Modi 3.0 government has taken charge, the biofuels industry anticipates policy reforms that will facilitate the expansion of new CBG projects nationwide. Biofuels will be essential in helping the country achieve its net-zero ambitions. Government subsidies, tax credits, and substantial funding for R&D will be crucial in leveraging the opportunities inherent in CBG projects. This vision aligns with the goal of 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India), where sustainable and self-reliant energy solutions drive economic growth and environmental stewardship," added Utkarsh.

According to Utkarsh, encouraging the cultivation of energy crops through direct subsidies and financial incentives for farmers is essential. This approach not only supports the agricultural sector but also ensures a steady supply of feedstock for biogas production. By providing these incentives, the government can promote sustainable farming practices and contribute to the growth of the renewable energy sector. This strategy will help build a self-reliant and sustainable future for India.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

The Man Behind India's Only Listed Gaming Company: Nitish Mittersain

Up next, Nitish is looking forward to more acquisitions in the coming time

By Punita Sabharwal
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Kaynes Technology Q1 Results: Net Profit Surges Exceeding Estimates

Kaynes Technology India Ltd (KTIL) announced on Friday, July 26, a remarkable 106.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit, reaching INR 50.8 Crore for the first quarter ending June 30, 2024. This is a significant rise from the INR 24.6 Crore net profit recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, according to the company's regulatory filing. The CNBC-TV18 poll had projected a profit of INR 48 Crore for the reviewed quarter.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

Want to Start a Business? Skip the MBA, Says Bestselling Author

Entrepreneur Josh Kaufman says that the average person with an idea can go from working a job to earning $10,000 a month running their own business — no MBA required.

By Sherin Shibu
Lifestyle

Zaggle's MD & CEO Avinash Godkhindi On His Four Favourite Books

A passionate reader, Avinash enjoys diving into multiple books at once and has a collection of over 200 titles on philosophy and business management

By Entrepreneur Staff
Growth Strategies

Bridging the Funding Gap for Deeptech Startups: Bharat Innovation Fund

The Bengaluru-based fund's investment thesis emphasises technological differentiation and scalability, focusing on sectors like deep science, AI, and hardware technologies.

By Minakshi Sangwan