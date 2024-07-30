Get All Access for $5/mo

Wedding Services Startup Meragi Raises USD 9.1 Mn in Series A Round Led by Accel The Bengaluru-based startup aims to deploy the raised funds towards expanding into new markets, launching new business verticals, and enhancing technology solutions for customers.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Mukund Mohan Raj, Abhinav Chandran, & Lakshminarayan B, Meragi founders

Wedding services startup Meragi has secured USD 9.1 million in a Series A round led by Accel, with participation from existing investors Peak XV Partners, Venture Highway, and Angel Investor Anupam Mittal.

With the raised capital, Meragi aims to expand into additional cities, launch partner venues and experience centers, and offer delightful tech products to its customers. This follows the startup's previous fundraise of USD 4.4 million in 2023.

Founded in 2021 by Mukund Mohan Raj, Abhinav Chandran, and Lakshminarayan B, Meragi offers a comprehensive wedding planning service, including decoration, photography, catering, and more. By leveraging technology to manage vendors, supply chains, and project management, Meragi provides a seamless, one-stop service.

Abhinav Chandran, Co-founder and CEO of Meragi, said, "At Meragi, we are modernising the wedding industry so that couples can celebrate one of the most important moments of their lives without the hassles traditionally associated with planning a wedding. Having successfully delivered over 3000 events in just 2 years, we're eager to grow Meragi into a household name."

Starting with wedding decoration, the company expanded into photography, catering, and destination weddings in cities like Goa and Jaipur.

Lakshminarayan B, Co-founder and CMO, Meragi, added, "Consumer preferences have significantly evolved in the last few years. Three key trends are driving this change: influence of celebrity weddings and global trends, rise of convenience and professionalism in other industries, and the couple prioritising themselves and their immediate friends and family. Meragi recognizes these trends and addresses the gap by providing wedding services tailored to different personas across various budgets and locations."

Meragi serves key Indian markets such as Bangalore, Hyderabad, and NCR. After generating INR 48 crore in GMV last year, it targets INR 100 crore for the current year.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

He Spent a Weekend Working on His Side Hustle in an Airbnb. Then a 'Big Breakthrough' Led to $53 Million — and Counting.

Anish Dhar, co-founder and CEO of Cortex, got the idea for the project management platform while he was an engineer at Uber.

By Amanda Breen
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

The Man Behind India's Only Listed Gaming Company: Nitish Mittersain

Up next, Nitish is looking forward to more acquisitions in the coming time

By Punita Sabharwal
News and Trends

Gemba Capital Launches INR 250 Cr Fund-II to Back 30 Early-Stage Startups

Fund-II aims to invest with a first cheque of INR 5 crore each in about 30 early-stage 'Platform-first' businesses, focusing on fintech, consumer tech, and B2B platforms.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

White Matter Advisory Acquires 90% Stake in Fintech Startup Fairexpay

This strategic move aims to bolster White Matter Advisory's portfolio in cross-border remittance and fund collection services.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Says Earning Employees' Trust Takes More Than 'Being Nice' — Here's How He Does It

Amazon's CEO recently spoke about the company's 16 leadership principles.

By Emily Rella