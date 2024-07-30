The Bengaluru-based startup aims to deploy the raised funds towards expanding into new markets, launching new business verticals, and enhancing technology solutions for customers.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Wedding services startup Meragi has secured USD 9.1 million in a Series A round led by Accel, with participation from existing investors Peak XV Partners, Venture Highway, and Angel Investor Anupam Mittal.

With the raised capital, Meragi aims to expand into additional cities, launch partner venues and experience centers, and offer delightful tech products to its customers. This follows the startup's previous fundraise of USD 4.4 million in 2023.

Founded in 2021 by Mukund Mohan Raj, Abhinav Chandran, and Lakshminarayan B, Meragi offers a comprehensive wedding planning service, including decoration, photography, catering, and more. By leveraging technology to manage vendors, supply chains, and project management, Meragi provides a seamless, one-stop service.

Abhinav Chandran, Co-founder and CEO of Meragi, said, "At Meragi, we are modernising the wedding industry so that couples can celebrate one of the most important moments of their lives without the hassles traditionally associated with planning a wedding. Having successfully delivered over 3000 events in just 2 years, we're eager to grow Meragi into a household name."

Starting with wedding decoration, the company expanded into photography, catering, and destination weddings in cities like Goa and Jaipur.

Lakshminarayan B, Co-founder and CMO, Meragi, added, "Consumer preferences have significantly evolved in the last few years. Three key trends are driving this change: influence of celebrity weddings and global trends, rise of convenience and professionalism in other industries, and the couple prioritising themselves and their immediate friends and family. Meragi recognizes these trends and addresses the gap by providing wedding services tailored to different personas across various budgets and locations."

Meragi serves key Indian markets such as Bangalore, Hyderabad, and NCR. After generating INR 48 crore in GMV last year, it targets INR 100 crore for the current year.