With new funding, Bengaluru-based Simple Energy plans to scale production of its Simple One and Simple Dot One scooters, expand into new Indian markets, and support further product development.

Electric vehicle and clean energy startup Simple Energy announced that it has raised USD 20 million in its Series A funding round with participation from the company's current investors, such as high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) from notable family offices like the Haran family office, Dr A Velumani's family office, Vasavi family office, and the Desai family office—a promoter group of Apar Industries, among others.

With the newly raised funds, the Bengaluru-based startup aims to scale up the production of Simple Energy's two key offerings, Simple One and Simple Dot One. Additionally, the funds will support the company's entry into new markets, expand its presence across India, and facilitate new product development.

Suhas Rajkumar, Founder and CEO of Simple Energy, said, "As the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) accelerates significantly in India, we are committed to playing a pivotal role in this burgeoning ecosystem. The capital raised will be tactically deployed to bolster our production capacity and expand our dealership network nationwide."

Founded in 2019, Simple Energy claims to manufacture 95% of its components in-house.

It has two offerings in its portfolio: Simple One with 212 km of certified range and Simple Dot One with 151 km of certified range. Currently piloting in Bangalore, Simple Energy plans to expand with dealerships in major cities across India, including Bangalore, Mysore, Chennai, Vijayawada, Goa, Vizag, Kochi, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Surat, Delhi, and Hyderabad, in the coming weeks.

According to the platform, it is the only OEM in the country with a state-of-the-art motor manufacturing line within its 200,000 square feet plant located in Shoolagiri, Tamil Nadu.