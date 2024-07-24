Get All Access for $5/mo

Pushing for India's Electric Dream Kinetic Green boasts of being the first company to develop ARAI approved electric three-wheelers and the first to offer Lithium-ion battery technology in their electric three-wheelers in India

Launched back in 1972 by Kinetic Group, Luna became synonymous with middle class India's picture of transitioning from cycles to motorcycles. Since then, Kinetic has brought scooters,3 wheelers, and golf carts to its catalog. In 2024, it revived Luna in an electric form and aims to sell at least 100,000 units in the current financial year. Kinetic Green boasts of being the first company to develop ARAI approved electric three-wheelers and the first to offer Lithium-ion battery technology in their electric three-wheelers in India.

The E-Luna is for everyone:

  • E for Electric - The E-Luna utilises cutting-edge electric technology, offering a clean and efficient ride.
  • E for Everyone - Starting at an affordable ₹69,990, the E-Luna makes e-mobility accessible to a wider audience compared to most E2Ws in the ₹1 lakh+ range.
  • E for Everything - The E-Luna is perfect for both personal and commercial use, a true partner in progress.
  • E for Everywhere - Built for diverse terrains, the E-Luna tackles city streets, small towns, and even rural landscapeswith ease.
  • E for Emotion - The E-Luna captures the sentiment of 'progress' by offering a sustainable and modern take on the beloved Luna, keeping the 'Chal Meri Luna' spirit alive for a new generation.
