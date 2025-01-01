Leena AI
Bessemer Venture Partners Charts AI Roadmap for India's IT Services Future: Report
The roadmap highlights seven factors that will define a company's success in this evolving landscape: team capability, platform engagement, delivery speed, profit margins, market reach, pricing strategy, and focus area.
Leena.ai: Employees' Siri
The company which has recently raised $10 million till date its product is being used by over 100 enterprise companies across the globe including Nestle, Coca-cola, AirAsia, LafargeHolcim, Cipla
'Our Platform Is Siri For Employees': Leena AI CEO
The startup earlier this week raised $8 million in Series A round led by Greycroft to expand the startup's go-to-market programmes and accelerate product development
Leena AI Raises $8 Mn In Series A Round Led By Greycroft
The New York-headquartered company will use the fresh capital to expand its go-to-market programs and accelerate product development