The roadmap highlights seven factors that will define a company's success in this evolving landscape: team capability, platform engagement, delivery speed, profit margins, market reach, pricing strategy, and focus area.

Bessemer Venture Partners has unveiled its comprehensive AI Services Roadmap, outlining how artificial intelligence is set to reshape India's USD 264 billion IT services sector. The venture firm projects that the industry could grow to USD 400 billion by 2030, driven by the integration of AI across global enterprise solutions and outsourcing models.

India's IT services exports have long powered digital transformation across the world. Built on a foundation of skilled talent, cost efficiency, and global delivery models, the industry has maintained steady revenues and margins even amid the rise of large language models and generative AI.

Despite widespread predictions that automation would disrupt employment and operations, enterprises continue to depend on Indian IT firms for complex, context-heavy projects that still require deep human expertise.

However, Bessemer's report suggests that traditional business structures may limit long-term agility. The sector's heavy reliance on billable hours, standardised entry-level hiring, and limited R&D investment—typically under 2 percent compared to more than 20 percent for global product firms—could slow adaptation to an AI-native landscape. The current growth model remains tied to headcount rather than innovation or productivity gains.

In contrast, a new generation of AI-first startups is redefining efficiency, scale, and delivery. These companies leverage automation and advanced data models to provide faster, outcome-based solutions at lower costs. They are founded by highly skilled teams with domain expertise and operate on product-centric approaches that emphasise measurable returns and rapid implementation.

Bessemer identifies three emerging categories among these challengers. The first includes pure software platforms such as Graph AI and Leena AI, which automate tasks end to end. The second, AI-enabled services, combine automation with human oversight for higher precision; Crescendo and Shopdeck are key examples. The third category, services for AI, supports the infrastructure and data pipelines that power AI development, with companies like Scale and Turing leading the way.

While AI is expected to compress service pricing in the short term, Bessemer anticipates long-term expansion as global enterprises increasingly outsource complex, AI-driven workflows. This transformation is expected to unlock new efficiencies and create vast opportunities for innovation, positioning AI-native firms at the forefront of the next phase of India's IT growth story.