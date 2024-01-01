lendingkart
The Best Startup Funding This Week [May 4–May 10]
This week [May 4–May 10], the startups on the following list have raised the most money. Here's a brief overview of them:
Lendingkart Secures USD 10 Mn via External Commercial Borrowing from a BlueOrchard Fund
The fintech platform plans to utilise the money for lending initiatives aimed at micro, small, and medium enterprises.
Lendingkart First to Launch Co-Lending Scheme In Partnership With Banks Post RBI's Revised Guidelines
Lendingkart has launched a co-lending software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform Lendingkart 2ghtr, for banks and non-banking financial institutions (NBFCs)
Lendingkart Picks Additional INR 86.24 cr to Close Series D Funding at INR 319 cr
The fintech startup had raised INR 233 crore in August 2019 in first tranche of series D round and today announced fresh funding of INR 86.24 crore as part of D2