This week [May 4–May 10], the startups on the following list have raised the most money. Here's a brief overview of them:

Atlan - Founded in 2019 by Prukalpa Sankar and Varun Banka, US-based AI startup Atlan allows large enterprise teams to collaborate smoothly on data projects and create a single source for all their data assets with deep integrations with tools like Slack and data warehouses like Snowflake, Redshift, and others.

Funding Amount: USD 105 Mn

Investors: Singapore-based sovereign wealth fund GIC, Meritech Capital Partners, Salesforce Ventures, and Peak XV Partners

K12 Techno - Incorporated in 2010 by Jai Decosta, the Bengaluru-based K12 Techno Services is an education service provider in India, offering a dynamic suite of academic support, services, and solutions to schools. With locations in major cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Gurugram, the company offers management services to ICSE and CBSE curriculum schools from kindergarten to X-XII under the 'Orchid' brand.

Funding Amount: USD 27 Mn

Investor: Venturi Partners

Lendingkart - Launched in 2014 by Harshvardhan Lunia, the Ahmedabad-based Lendingkart is a digital lending platform for micro, small, and medium enterprises. The fintech startup has offices in Mumbai, Gurugram, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and Mumbai.

Funding Amount: USD 10 Mn

Investor: External commercial borrowing from the BlueOrchard Fund

Myelin Foundry - Established in 2019 by Gopichand Katragadda and Ganesh Suryanarayanan, the Bengaluru-based Myelin Foundry builds AI algorithms on voice, video, and sensor data for edge devices, enabling the deployment of AI solutions across multiple industries.

Funding Amount: USD 4 Mn

Investors: SIDBI Venture Capital Limited (SVCL), Subh Labh, Pratithi Investment Trust, and Endiya Partners

Poshn - Founded in 2020 by Bhuvensh Gupta and Shashank Singh, the Delhi-based Poshn is a full-stack food-tech supply chain company taking an integrated approach to solving effectiveness and efficiency in the entire food value chain in phases that include food processing units, wholesale buyers, institutions, general trade, and retailers.

Funding Amount: USD 4 Mn

Investors: Prime Venture Partners and Zephyr Peacock India