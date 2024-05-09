Along with Livspace, Country Delight, Believe, Pickup Coffee, and DALI, K12 Techno will become a part of Venturi Partners' portfolio of consumer-focused investments in India and Southeast Asia.

Venturi Partners, a growth equity firm specialising in consumer investments across India and Southeast Asia, has announced the purchase of a USD 27 million stake in K12 Techno Services from Navneet Learning LLP, a subsidiary of Navneet Education Limited.

In a stock exchange filing on Wednesday, Navneet Education said, "Navneet Learning LLP (a subsidiary of Navneet Education Limited) has agreed to divest a 5.12% stake in K12 Techno to Venturi Partners for INR 225.18 crores."

Investing out of its USD 180 million maiden fund, Venturi will join K12 Techno's existing shareholders, such as Peak XV Partners, Kedaara Capital, Sofina Ventures, and Navneet Learning LLP, to support the management team led by Jai Decosta, CEO of K12 Techno.

Incorporated in 2010, K12 Techno Services is an education service provider in India, offering a dynamic suite of academic support, services, and solutions to schools.

K12 Techno is the company behind the Orchids International School chain.

With locations in major cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Gurugram, the company offers management services to ICSE and CBSE curriculum schools from kindergarten to X-XII under the 'Orchid' brand.

Jai Decosta, CEO, K12 Techno, said, "This collaboration will propel us closer to our mission of shaping a brighter future through holistic learning experiences. Our commitment extends beyond academic excellence, aiming to cultivate empathetic and skilled individuals prepared to make a positive impact. Leveraging technology alongside bespoke learning methodologies crafted for the Indian landscape, we aim to scale our impact and elevate educational outcomes."

The platform claims to provide full-stack education-related services to over 800 private educational institutions, with more than 3,00,000 students enrolled across these educational institutions across India under multiple brands.

As per the official release, over the previous five years, the company has expanded at a revenue CAGR of almost 40%.

In September last year, K12 Techno secured funding from Kedaara Capital in exchange for a sizable minority shareholding in the business. Moreover, Peak XV Partners (formerly known as Sequoia Capital India) was given a partial exit.

Nicholas Cator, Founding Partner at Venturi, said, "Venturi's values are well aligned with K12 Techno's mission to leverage technology to provide world-class holistic learning and improved outcomes at scale. We look forward to working together with Jai and the team to support K12 Techno in this mission."

Along with Livspace, Country Delight, Believe, Pickup Coffee, and DALI, K12 Techno will become a part of Venturi Partners' portfolio of consumer-focused investments in India and Southeast Asia.