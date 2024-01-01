Licious
Licious Invests $1 Million in Pet Food Startup Pawfectly Made
Pawfectly Made will continue to function as a separate entity with its own production processes and supply chain
The Meatpreneurs: Building a De'Licious' Business
"We are not building Licious, Licious is building us," say the co-founders of Licious, Vivek Gupta and Abhay Hanjura
Foodtech Unicorn Licious Raises $150 Million in Series F2
The round was led by Amansa Capital, Kotak PE & Axis Growth Avenues AIF - I
"Meat" This Entrepreneur India's 35under35 Winner
This entrepreneur revolutionized the meat industry by building an online presence for his company
Keeping Food Quality & Safety as Priority, This Indian Meat Startup is Changing the Buying Habits of Customers
Indian meat and seafood brand Licious raised $25 million in a Series-D growth round led by Japanese conglomerate Nichirei Corp