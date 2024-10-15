With the acquisition of My Chicken and More's 23 outlets, Licious will expand its physical retail footprint to 26 points of sale.

Delightful Gourmet, the parent company of D2C meat and seafood brand Licious, has acquired Bengaluru-based offline retailer My Chicken and More in a cash and equity deal.

This strategic acquisition marks a significant step towards enhancing Licious's omni-channel presence, as stated in a media release.

With the acquisition of My Chicken and More's 23 outlets, Licious will expand its physical retail footprint to 26 points of sale. My Chicken and More processes between 1.6 million to 1.8 million orders annually and saw substantial growth from 10 to 23 outlets between 2021 and 2023. In 2023, the brand generated revenues of INR 110 crore, according to the release.

"Acquiring My Chicken and More is a pivotal step in our mission to expand our omni-channel presence and improve customer accessibility. The company has achieved impressive revenue per store, profitability, and supply chain efficiency, making it a well-run operation. We see great value in their operations, customer-centric approach, and strong brand loyalty, which align perfectly with Licious's vision, said Vivek Gupta and Abhay Hanjura, Co-founders of Licious, in a joint statement.

The acquisition will enable Licious to scale its offline presence in South India while continuing to deliver its hallmark of quality and transparency in the meat and seafood industry.

"Licious has been a trailblazer in the meat and seafood industry, tackling complex challenges like supply chain, quality control, and customer education at an unmatched scale," said S Mahesha, Founder of My Chicken and More.

"Partnering with Licious is not just about growth for us; it's about aligning with a shared vision of providing consumers with high-quality, hygienic meat," he added.

Mahesha will join Licious in managing the My Chicken and More business, contributing to the brand's ongoing growth and success.