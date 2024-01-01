Mahindra Group
NIIF's India-Japan Fund to Infuse ₹400cr in Mahindra & Mahindra's Last-Mile Mobility Business
According to the details released, IJF will infuse INR 400 crore at a valuation of up to INR 6600 Crore. This strategic investment will see IJF's ownership ranging between 6.06% and 8.25% in MLMML
Anand Mahindra Throws An Open Competition For His Followers; Know More
The 66-year-old business tycoon and chairman of Mahindra Group asked his Twitter followers to rename the tech hub of India
Electric SUV e-KUV 100 By M&M To Start At INR 8.25 Lakh
The entry level variant was launched on Wednesday during the Auto Expo-The Motor Show 2020
How Large Companies Position Their Employees Towards Intrapreneurship
In a conversation with Entrepreneur India, Manoj Chugh speaks at length about intrapreneurship and the growing need for corporates to hone the talent within for the company to expand its opportunities.