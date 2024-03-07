You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Mahindra Group and Johnson Controls have announced a first of its kind Net Zero Buildings Initiative to decarbonize India's commercial, urban residential and public buildings. The joint initiative will simplify access to key information and resources to help organizations start their net zero buildings journeys.

"At Mahindra, we strongly believe in operating as a 'Planet Positive' organization. The group has undertaken multiple initiatives to decarbonize our operational infrastructure—leading to both financially and environmentally value accretive outcomes. We also understand the critical role of collaboration in accelerating a sustainable future, and hence join hands with Johnson Controls, leaders in net zero building solutions, to share our learnings and best practices with everyone" said Abanti Sankaranarayanan, Chief Group Public Affairs Officer and Group Executive Board Member.

According to the International Energy Agency, three-quarters of India's anticipated 2040 buildings have yet to be built. With the sector accounting for 20 per cent of emissions and more than 30 per cent of energy consumption in the country, the transition to smart and sustainable buildings is becoming an environmental and economic imperative.

"With India on the cusp of a building revolution, now is the time to actualize the benefits of smart and green buildings for India's economy and society," said George Oliver, Chairman and CEO, Johnson Controls.

"The joining together of our two companies to develop this unique initiative is a natural fit—leveraging Johnson Controls' leadership in smart building technology and Mahindra's renowned multi-industry expertise and reach. We believe it will help guide and inspire a movement toward a more sustainable built environment, both in India and beyond," George added.

The Net Zero Buildings Initiative—comprising a cost-free, all-in-one toolkit and training—will help building and facility owners learn about best practices of sustainable buildings, implement tools to assess building parameters, identify and implement conservation measures, and understand building regulations in India, available incentives, technology, financing models.

Meanwhile, Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs & Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas said, "This collaboration is a statement of intent from the construction industry to support the Indian government's journey towards the low-carbon pathway of development. I'd like to congratulate the Mahindra group and Johnson Controls International for providing a much needed momentum to this movement. Built infrastructure is responsible for 40 per cent of the global energy related emissions today, and most of the built environment in India's cities, is yet to be constructed. It is absolutely imperative that we integrate sustainability and climate resilience into the life cycle of the built environment."

"Sustainability has been an article of faith for this government, and no developing country has ever steered away from the high carbon path of development as profoundly as India has done," he added.

As part of the initiative, Mahindra and Johnson Controls will work closely with Indian national and state governments, think-tanks and industry associations, providing greater visibility on building data to aid in climate progress reporting and formulating strategies and frameworks.