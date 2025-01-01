MapmyIndia
MapmyIndia Raises Stake in Gtropy to 96%
Earlier this month, MapmyIndia invested INR 25 crore in Zepto, acquiring 0.049% stake to strengthen presence in quick commerce.
The investment comes shortly after Zepto raised INR 7.5 crore from Elcid Investments, ahead of a larger funding round that may value the company at USD 7 billion.
MapmyIndia Acquires 9.37% Stake in SimDaaS
MapmyIndia will invest INR 3 crore in a mix of equity shares and compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS) in SimDaaS. The acquisition is expected to bolster MapmyIndia's business portfolio.
MapmyIndia CEO Rohan Verma to Step Down, Lead New B2C Venture
To support this venture, MapmyIndia will invest INR 35 crore in Compulsorily Convertible Debentures (CCDs) and INR 10 lakh for a 10% equity stake in the new entity.