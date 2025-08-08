The investment comes shortly after Zepto raised INR 7.5 crore from Elcid Investments, ahead of a larger funding round that may value the company at USD 7 billion.

Digital mapping company MapmyIndia has invested INR 25 crore in Zepto, a fast-growing player in the quick commerce space, according to a stock exchange filing on Thursday.

The investment values Zepto at USD 6.1 billion and involves the purchase of over 75 lakh compulsorily convertible preference shares at INR 33.25 each. This gives MapmyIndia a 0.049 percent stake in Zepto on a fully diluted basis. The transaction is expected to close within three months.

The move is part of MapmyIndia's broader strategy to expand the reach of its mapping and location-based services in the evolving quick commerce sector. The investment comes shortly after Zepto raised INR 7.5 crore from Elcid Investments, ahead of a larger funding round that may value the company at USD 7 billion.

Founded in 2021, Zepto has seen rapid revenue growth and reported a turnover of INR 4,454.52 crore for the financial year 2023-24. The company has yet to release its figures for the current fiscal year.

Separately, MapmyIndia also invested INR 25 crore in its IoT subsidiary Gtropy Systems, increasing its stake from 75.98 percent to 96 percent. This reflects a deepening focus on fleet technology and telematics.

MapmyIndia, officially known as C.E. Info Systems Limited, reported strong quarterly results with a 21 percent rise in revenue from operations to INR 122 crore in Q1 FY26 and a 28 percent increase in profit to INR 46 crore compared with the same period last year.