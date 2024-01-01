marico

News and Trends

The Making of Marico & From Doing Things to Getting Things Done: The Journey Of Harsh Mariwala

Harsh Mariwala, chairman, Marico, shares insight into his success, the role of failures and the importance of change for entrepreneurs and looking at businesses from an opportunistic lens

By Shrabona Ghosh
Entrepreneurs

COVID-19 Crisis Was an Important Leadership Lesson: Harsh Mariwala

The founder and chairperson of Marico believes companies and organizations have realized that it pays to look at all stakeholders and not just shareholders or the key employees of the company

Growth Strategies

8 Maxims of Fortune 500 Entrepreneur Harsh Mariwala

Indian Entrepreneur, Fortune 500 company Founder and Chairman, Mr. Harsh Mariwala of Marico Ltd share his top maxims for the budding entrepreneurs of today!

Entrepreneurs

Innovation is Far Bigger Vision then R&D, Says Veteran Entrepreneur Harsh Mariwala

Entrepreneurs should focus on developing an innovation driven workplace culture