The Best Startup Funding This Week: June 21–28
Here is a list of the startups that have raised the most money this week, from June 21 to June 28.
Matter Boosts EV Manufacturing with INR 82.6 Cr Investment
The last time Ahmedabad-based EV maker Matter raised USD 10 million was in 2022, with support from Capital 2B Fund 1 and Climate Angels Fund, among other investors.
Gurugram-based Wealth Management Firm Finvolve Closes Maiden INR 100 Cr Fund, Launches Two New Funds
Finvolve also announced the launch of two new funds, pre-seed Accelerator Fund and Scale Fund, including a GIFT city, with an investment capacity of around INR 500 crore to widen its investment spectrum: Accelerator, Seed, and Scale.
